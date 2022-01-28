Francisco Ayala is right back up into the Class 2A wrestling elite.
The Ellensburg High junior is No. 1 in Washington Wrestling Report's 145-pound rankings through Tuesday, and he improved to 8-0 in his second weekend of action this winter with the 145-pound championship at the Rumble in the Valley Saturday at Prosser High School.
Ayala, who also won the Ray Westberg Memorial Invitational at 152 Jan. 15 in Ellensburg, sealed his second tournament title in a row with a 1-minute, 46-second quarterfinal pin of Class 4A Pasco junior Eduardo Zaragoza, an 11-0 major decision in the semifinals against fourth-ranked Class 4A Chiawana (Pasco) senior Lance Stover and a 7-4 title decision over Class 1A second-ranked Colville senior Logan Hydorn.
Jack Eylar (18-10 and ranked eighth at 120) and Jacob Bacon (16-8 at 152) both went fourth, Luke Bayne (13-12 at 160) and Breck Hammond (20-12, tied for 12th at 170) both came up fifth, and Sean Davis (24-11, No. 5 at 182) finished sixth.
Ellensburg came up fourth with 212 points to Chiawana (354), Class 2B Granger (292) and Othello (248) in the 17-team field.
Next for the Bulldogs are the District 5/6 Boys' Wrestling Championships scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 5 in Grandview.
Ayala surged to second in the state as a 132-pound freshman at Mat Classic XXXII in 2020 at the Tacoma Dome, the last such state championship meet before it was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions in 2021.
RUMBLE IN THE VALLEY
Saturday at Prosser High School
Team scores
1. Chiawana 354; 2. Granger 292; 3. Othello 248; 4. Ellensburg 212; 5. Southridge 206; 6. Colville 188; 7. Toppenish 167; 8. Wapato 159; T-9. Eisenhower 156; T-9. Prosser 156; 11. Walla Walla 134; 12. Grandview 118; 13. Zillah 111; 14. Pasco 82; 15. Cascade 69; 16. Kamiakin 67; 17. Goldendale 46
Ellensburg results
106 Tyler Bacon (15-11)
Round 1: Julian Godina, Toppenish, def. Bacon, 13-6; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Bacon def. Noel Guillen, Granger, tiebreaker, 8-5; Consolation round 3: Rich Azurin, Wapato, pinned Bacon, :46
113 Leif Holmgren (0-2)
Round 1: Damian Sandoval, Cascade, pinned Holmgren, 1:34; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Marcos Zuniga, Othello, pinned Holmgren, 1:55
120 Jack Eylar (18-10) fourth
Round 1: Eylar pinned Adriel Flores, Othello, 4:43; Quarterfinal: Eylar def. Joel Godina, Toppenish, 3-0; Semifinal: Devin Boone, Southridge, def. Eylar, 9-5; Consolation semifinal: Eylar def. Adriel Flores, Othello, major decision, 13-4; Third-place match: Isaiah Medina, Chiawana, def. Eylar, 8-5
132 Konner Carlson (10-14)
Round 2: Jesus Manzo, Pasco, pinned Carlson, 2:28; Consolation round 2: Angel Cruz Martinez, Prosser, def. Carlson 11-5
138 Brody Michael (5-13)
Round 1: Michael pinned Juan Lauriano, Othello, 5:31; Quarterfinal: John-Mark Whitaker, Walla Walla, pinned Michael, 1:03; Consolation round 2: Michael pinned Cole Michael Finn, Prosser, 4:41; Consolation round 3: Nathan Martinez, Toppenish, def. Michael, injury default
145 Francisco Ayala (8-0) first
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Ayala pinned Eduardo Zaragoza, Pasco, 1:46; Semifinal: Ayala def. Lance Stover, Chiawana, major decision, 11-0; First-place match: Ayala def. Logan Hydorn, Colville, 7-4
152 Jacob Bacon (16-8) fourth
Round 1: Bacon pinned Juan Escamilla, Toppenish, 2:28; Quarterfinal: Logan Howard, Kamiakin, pinned Bacon, 3:16; Consolation round 2: Bacon def. Dallin Freeman, Othello, 9-6; Consolation round 3: Bacon pinned Seth Lucatero, Goldendale, 1:41; Consolation semifinal: Bacon pinned Alex Anderson, Prosser, :53; Third-place match: Connor Goff, Colville, def. Bacon, 5-2
160 Luke Bayne (13-12) fifth
Round 1: Bayne pinned Isaiah Orozco, Grandview, 2:10; Quarterfinal: Jesus Bonilla, Othello, def. Bayne, 9-1; Consolation round 2: Bayne pinned Jaivid Naff, Colville, 1:34; Consolation round 3: Bayne pinned Kamil Sarabia, Cascade, 1:22; Consolation semifinal: Jonathan Lowe, Southridge, pinned Bayne, :48; Fifth-place match: Bayne pinned Victor Canche, Goldendale, 1:59
170 Breck Hammond (20-12) fifth
Round 1 - Hammond pinned Payton Lower, Goldendale, 1:21; Quarterfinal: Judah Bishop, Chiawana, pinned Hammond, 2:23; Consolation round 2: Hammond pinned Jeremiah Flores, Othello, 3:55; Consolation round 3: Hammond def. Jorge Mendoza, Wapato, major decision, 10; Consolation semifinal: Robby Collier, Colville, pinned Hammond, 1:26; Fifth-place match: Hammond def. John Rodrick, Southridge, 6-2
182 Sean Davis (24-11) sixth
Round 1: Davis pinned Jaxon Gomez, Othello, 3:40; Quarterfinal: Aiden Ford, Zillah, pinned Davis, 4:32; Consolation round 2: Davis def. Fabricio Alvarez, Toppenish, major decision, 12-1; Consolation round 3: Davis pinned Victor Lopez, Cascade, 2:40; Consolation semifinal: Nehemiah Michael Medrano, Prosser, pinned Davis, 2:57; Fifth-place match: Johnathon Gubody, Colville, def. Davis, injury default
220 Ezekiel Wageneck (3-5)
Round 1: Ethan Kregger, Walla Walla, pinned Wageneck, :37; Consolation round 1: Wageneck pinned Francisco Hernandez, Wapato, 2:31; Consolation round 2: Wageneck pinned Hunter Woods, Kamiakin, 2:07; Consolation round 3: Daniel Machuca, Eisenhower, pinned Wageneck, :20
220 Deklin Graham (4-12)
Round 1: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Graham, 2:40; Consolation round 1: Graham pinned Noel Lopez, Zillah, 2:24; Consolation round 2: Ethan Kregger, Walla Walla, pinned Graham, :51