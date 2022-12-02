Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There are questions in the Ellensburg youth sports community regarding the Ellensburg School District’s new four-tier 2022-23 facility use fees schedule approved in its Sept. 14 regular meeting at Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School.

Upon learning of the new schedule nearly three months later, many wonder why certain youth sports are classified “non-commercial” in Group 3 and, like “commercial” Group 4, must pay hourly rates at a two-hour minimum in addition to operating expenses while those in Group 1’s “school” and Group 2’s “exempt” do not.


Tags

Recommended for you