There are questions in the Ellensburg youth sports community regarding the Ellensburg School District’s new four-tier 2022-23 facility use fees schedule approved in its Sept. 14 regular meeting at Ida Nason Aronica Elementary School.
Upon learning of the new schedule nearly three months later, many wonder why certain youth sports are classified “non-commercial” in Group 3 and, like “commercial” Group 4, must pay hourly rates at a two-hour minimum in addition to operating expenses while those in Group 1’s “school” and Group 2’s “exempt” do not.
Although the topic was not on the agenda, youth sport supporters turned out to speak at the Ellensburg School Board’s Nov. 30 study session. Following presentations including social-emotional learning at Lincoln Elementary, Mount Stuart Family Math Night and fully funding special education, each individual who gave his or her name and address had three minutes to speak in the order of signature on the sign-up sheet, though the Board was not required to answer and silence does not indicate agreement or disagreement.
“My reading of the policy shows that the wrestling group could just as easily fall under Category 2,” said David Douglas, a Central Washington University educator, consultant and motivational speaker whose grandson is in his first year at Morgan Middle School. “From the policy: All district-sponsored sports in Category 1 – No charge. All city-sponsored sports will fall under Category 2 – no charge and, from the policy, examples are Scouts, Campfire, 4-H and City of Ellensburg Parks and Recreation use. Why are certain sports being allowed and others not, to not have to pay a fee?”
Douglas also noted that practicing and playing connects kids to their peers on a higher level, and that these new fees can easily eliminate families who are already financially stressed. The Ellensburg Bulldogs Grid Kids were charged $80 for their Nov. 30 end-of-year banquet at Mount Stuart Elementary as it was the cheapest space available.
According to Policy 4260 adopted Sept. 14, Group 1 includes “Ellensburg School District groups … directly connected to Ellensburg School District instruction, learning, extracurricular, athletics, PTA, Ellensburg Education Foundation, etc.” Group 2 involves “non-athletic child-related groups or other government agencies, child-related groups or other government agencies,” Group 3 consists of “nonprofit groups or adult recreation groups or clubs,” and Group 4 incorporates commercial enterprises that “include profit-making organizations and business-related enterprises.”
The policy states that, on recommendation of the superintendent, the Board will set the rental rates schedule, and the superintendent is authorized to establish procedures for use of school facilities, including rental rates, supervisory requirements, restrictions, and security.
“We feel the district made a decision to take kids that put on jerseys that say ‘Ellensburg’ and separate them,” said Tyler Glahn, a volunteer wrestling coach and a wrestling and football parent who noted that buildings are already bought and paid for by taxpayers, coaches and teachers who will now be charged $50 per hour to use a room. “Some kids are basketball players, others are wrestlers and some do 4-H. We commonly feel that it’s your position to separate those kids, charge some and not charge others. That’s disgusting, and that shouldn’t ever happen.”
Per the Sept. 14 minutes, Section 504 coordinator Kelly Kronbauer informed the Board of Directors that the District uses MasterLibrary for scheduling the use of facilities, that users require pre-payment where applicable and proof of insurance, and that the district hired a new facilities coordinator to oversee the software and building use. When asked to approve the new schedule, Tosha Woods made a motion seconded by Jonathon Henderson of which Woods, Jason White, Henderson and Madeline deMaintenon voted in favor.
“Youth sports, I think, are an important part of our community,” said Tosh Graham, whose husband, Brett, is a football and wrestling coach at Morgan Middle School. “There are none provided in elementary, and middle school has sports that don’t necessarily address the need. For example, baseball for seventh- and eighth-graders last year had 68 students turn out because there were only so many games and so much time, they made a seventh-grade team of 14 students and an eighth-grade team of 14 students — that’s 28 kids, so we didn’t address the need for 40 of our students.”
As youth sports fees and scheduling weren’t specifically on the Nov. 30 agenda, ESD superintendent Jinger Haberer reminded those in attendance how to access the fee schedule via esd401.org/community/facilities-rental and welcomed the idea of fielding questions in a future study session or meeting.
“Youth wrestling, which has no competitions hosted locally — practice only — runs upwards of $3,500 for the program,” said Graham of the new policy. “One-hundred kids participated in youth wrestling last year, and youth wrestling’s one of the cheapest sports offered in the area. In fact, they have a robust program that even finds shoes and headgear for kids that can’t afford it. It’s $60 a kid to cover insurance, and if we add $3,500 to it now, it’s going to be upwards of $100, and that might cause some of the kids to not be able to do it.”
Youth sport supporters feel young athletes are as vital to school districts’ futures as sports are to at-risk kids.
“With the new fee schedule, youth football would pay upwards of $8,200 following the same schedule that they used last year, and I would also like to point out that there are behind-the-scenes things that I don’t think anybody sees,” Graham said. “After varsity football games, at 8 o’clock on Saturday mornings, there are 8-year-olds cleaning the stands and 8-year-olds picking up garbage around the concession stands but we don’t send a bill for that. I don’t understand why, when we rent the football field going forward, we have to pay a fee for the field, a fee for the lights, a fee to have access to the press box and we have to pay a fee to practice on the grass field at Valley View, not the practice football field but the field beyond that.”
Graham also suggested volunteer hours in place of fees.
“The sports and these other activities are social positive experiences that teach life skills and coping skills, and many of them are operated through 501©(3)s, which are not funded and are feeling the pinch just like the school district is, so I’m hoping that we can revisit the fee schedule,” Graham said. “I’m not saying that youth sports needs to pay nothing, but I think that we’ve gone from one end of the spectrum all the way to the opposite end of the spectrum, and maybe we can have some more community involvement on what a fair fee is.”