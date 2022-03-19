Josh Boast and Kate Laurent ran to first for Ellensburg High School track and field at the Papa Wells Invitational Saturday at East Valley High School in Yakima.
The junior and senior won the boys' 110-meter hurdles and the girls' 3,200-meter run, respectively, in personal bests of 16.19 seconds and 11 minutes, 18.50 seconds.
Boast, who set the new Ellensburg High boys' 60-meter hurdles record of 8.71 that improved upon Mark Hutchinson's 9.09 (2017) March 12 at the Eisenhower Jamboree at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima according to Ellensburg High's Athletic.net team page, is up to seventh in the Bulldog boys' all-time 110 hurdles list behind Brandon Thorpe's 14.83 (2004).
Laurent, who ran to a new Ellensburg High girls' 2,000 record of 6:48.45 at the Eisenhower Jamboree, is now third in 3,200 history behind Leah Holmgren's 10:57.38 (2019) and Uhuru Hashimoto's 11:09.04 (2018).
Next for the Bulldogs is the Ray Cross Invitational scheduled for 10:20 a.m. March 26 at Ephrata High School.
PAPA WELLS INVITATIONAL
Saturday at East Valley High School in Yakima
BOYS
100-meter dash
1. Carson Favilla, Zillah, 11.55; 2. Zion Lee, West Valley (Yakima), 11.76; 3. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 11.83; 4. George Wright, Ellensburg, 11.83; 5. Adam Chandler, West Valley (Yakima), 11.84; 7. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 11.88
200-meter dash
1. Joshua Green, Ephrata, 23.43; 22. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 26.79 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Shaun Salveson, Selah, 51.06; 12. Braiden Wolfenbarger, Ellensburg, 1:01.93 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Max Hutton, West Valley (Yakima), 2:03.61; 16. Wyatt Mullings, Ellensburg, 2:26.35 (PR); 17. Nate Cortese, Ellensbug, 2:26.97 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Caden Casteel, West Valley (Yakima), 4:34.11; 8. Kaden Mattson, Ellensburg, 5:02.10; 9. Mac Steele, Ellensburg, 5:02.50 (PR)
3,200-meter run
1. Nathan Johnson, Eisenhower, 10:13.55; 10. Jeremy Wallace, Ellensburg, 10:50.65 (PR)
110-meter hurdles
1. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 16.19 (PR); 2. Travis Hendrick, Ephrata, 16.65; 3. Rick Bishop, Sunnyside, 17.40
400-meter relay
1. Selah, 45.24; 2. Ephrata 45.49; 3. Ellensburg (Josh, George Wright, Darius Andaya, Chase Perez), 45.71
Shot put
1. Mason Moore, Wenatchee, 48-0; 17. Henry Joyce, Ellensburg, 35-10 (PR); 26. Ezekiel Wageneck, Ellensburg, 31-0
Discus
1. Mason Moore, Wenatchee, 151-9; 9. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 98-9 (PR); 12. Ronan Goheen, Ellensburg, 93-6
Javelin
1. Ryan Pelayo, Wenatchee, 171; 2. Cole Hertz, Ephrata, 162-1; 3. Richard Wellington, Ellensburg, 150-8 (PR); 10. Dale Faubion, Ellensburg, 120-1
High jump
1. Jackson Cluff, West Valley (Yakima), 6-6; 2. Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley, 6-2; 3. Chase Perez, Ellensburg, 5-8; T-8. Sam Johnson, Ellensburg, 5-4
Pole vault
1. Andrew Steinhart, North Central, 13; 2. Kadin Acheson, North Central, 10-6; 3. Mason Blad, Ellensburg, 10; 9. Jack Eylar, Ellensburg, 7-6
Long jump
1. Jackson Cluff, West Valley (Yakima), 22-7; 6. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 18-9.5; 13. George Wright, Ellensburg, 18
Triple jump
1. Emilio Vela, Wapato, 42-1.25; 2. Jaylen Sparks, North Central, 40-7; 3. Josh Boast, Ellensburg, 40-4.25 (PR); 7. Darius Andaya, Ellensburg, 37-3.75 (PR)
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Zoe Gonzales, Wenatchee, 13.03; 2. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 13.42; 3. Carsyn Arlt, Ellensburg, 13.72 (PR); 7. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 14.17 (PR)
400-meter dash
1. Kara Mickelson, Eisenhower, 1:00.75; 2. Elaine Joyce, Ellensburg, 1:03.42 (PR); 3. Brooke Seim, Ellensburg, 1:05.27 (PR)
800-meter run
1. Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower, 2:31.78; 12. Adrienne Herion, Ellensburg, 2:51.22 (PR); 20. Adelayde Schumaier, Ellensburg, 3:11.71 (PR)
1,600-meter run
1. Isabela Alvarado, Eisenhower, 5:26.43; 6. Emma Beachy, Ellensburg, 5:59.97 (PR); 10. Eva Herion, Ellensburg, 6:12.30 (PR)
3,200-meter run
1. Kate Laurent, Ellensburg, 11:18.50 (PR); 2. Brooke Miles, Naches Valley, 12:02.80; 3. Hannah Hilton, Eisenhower, 12:07.40; 4. Holly Fromherz, Ellensburg, 12:28.90 (PR)
400-meter relay
1. Wenatchee, 52.48; 2. Eisenhower, 53.39; 3. Ellensburg (Julieanne Child, Brooke Seim, Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Carsyn Arlt), 53.92
Shot put
1. Erica Torres, Sunnyside, 36; 14. Sailor Walker, Ellensburg, 27-1
Discus
1. Erica Torres, Sunnyside, 108-2; 29. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 45-5
Javelin
1. Hayden Mills, Ephrata, 100-8; 16. Savanna Nelson, Ellensburg, 67-11 (PR)
Pole vault
1. Regan Irvine, West Valley (Yakima), 9-6; T-9. Lily Smith, Ellensburg, 6-0
Long jump
1. Allison Bryan, East Valley (Yakima), 16; 6. Julieanne Child, Ellensburg, 14-8.25 (PR)
Triple jump
1. Mia Hicks, Zillah, 32-6; 8. Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Ellensburg, 28-3.75 (PR)