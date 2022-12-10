The door opened to the street level outside the upstairs studio on Third Avenue and Mark Pickerel stepped out into the sunshine about the same time Velvetone Records owner Sam Albright walked up the sidewalk.
Two old friends and creative Ellensburg souls smiled.
“I swept up before I left,” said Pickerel, who had used the office for a conference call entertaining the possibility of reissuing some early Screaming Trees recordings.
Velvetone Records has been at the heart of not just the Ellensburg music scene, but very much a part of the creative flow of music in the Pacific Northwest scene. It is now coming up on its 40th anniversary.
Albright bought the building at 607 W. Third Ave. in 1983. The two-story concrete building was built around 1913, and progressed as a music mecca through the 20th century, right on into the 21st century.
He designed the upstairs loft, with its wood beams, no parallel walls, absorbing angles in the roof and a cherry floor with a high-ranging ceiling that makes for great acoustics, giving the notes a place to go and flourish.
Hundreds of musicians and groups have come through, looking to capture the music in their heads on tape. Whatever the style or genre of music, Albright has always emphasized creativity, hard work and skill at Velvetone.
Ellensburg music flourished over time, whether it was the blues of guitarists Richie Blue or Al Kaatz or the sweet sounds of jazz produced by saxophonists Lennie Price or Bruce Babad. The late Frank Johnson did some work there, as did the drummers, guys like the late Garey Williams, Travis Yost, Rodney Turner, Andrew Cottonwood and Pickerel all pounded out the backbeat over the years.
“A lot of studios in the ‘70s and ‘80s had smaller rooms. But I designed the big room with high ceilings to generate the creative fire in the recording,” Albright said. “It’s big enough so the groups can set up and see each other as they play. That eye contact is lost in other places.”
The songs tracked in that loft, sometimes late at night or early in the morning, were part of a thriving music scene on this side of the Cascades, making it a hidden oasis of sorts.
“I’ve been in studios all over the country, but Velvetone is a gateway to creativity where you’re able to record and not have to go to the craziness of a big city. You have the luxury of relaxing and focusing solely on the music,” said Blue, an Ellensburg High School graduate who’s in the Blues Hall of Fame and played in blues harp extraordinaire Norton Buffalo’s band.
“I remember there was a door leading from the room to a balcony. We used to open the door to get some air and the guys would go out and take a smoke break, whatever they were smokin’ in those days. It was just very relaxing and a great place to record.”
Velvetone recorded anything from the psychedelic grunge of the Screaming Trees to the driving punk of Moral Crux to Beat Happening and even did a remix project for Sound Garden. It also has an emphasis on acoustic projects like the Americana band Better Day and even Albright’s solo project Space Flower (2003).
“I was in college (at Central Washington University) when he opened the studio and I was among the first groups to play in the studio,” said Babad, a twice Grammy-nominated musician who is one of the most sought-after session saxophonists in Southern California.
“I loved it because of the big open room where you get an honest recording happening to an honest raw tape. There’s no smoke and mirrors, it’s the real thing.”
The gray in Albright’s beard along with the gray in Pickerel’s hair is a solid indicator of the distance between the time when a teenage drummer and his mates from Ellensburg High School calling themselves The Screaming Trees made the record that launched a musical career that led to interviews with VH1 and Rolling Stone Magazine, MTV videos and a session on “Late Night with David Letterman.”
“Peter Karl was my first engineer. Then Steve Fisk moved from Olympia in the mid-’80s,” Albright explained. “The Screaming Trees were a band that came in wanting to record some stuff. (Mark) Lanegan was older. Van was the younger brother of Lee (Conner) and Pickerel was just a kid.
“Steve and I were thinking, ‘Man, these guys are pretty good.’ It was kind of cool, it was post-punk. The Trees were influenced by the psychedelics. Gary Lee Conner’s guitar kicked it over the edge and Pickerel was just rock solid on the drums and that was the back layer on this solid rhythm section.”
Fisk recorded some of the early iconic records of the alternative Northwest music scene and this result, “Clairvoyance,” appeared on Velvetone Records in 1986.
Joey Conner sang back up on “Orange Airplane.” Fisk played piano on “Clairvoyance” and “Lonely Girl.” Interestingly enough, Lanegan played the violin part on “Strange Out There.”
What made this a truly community project was that Fisk shot the photo on the front cover and Albright, who will have artwork on display at both the Clymer Museum/Gallery and Gallery One Visual Art Center in the months to come, did the cover design on Clairvoyance.
“We took Lee’s paisley tie and scanned it on a Xerox machine,” Albright said, holding up the album cover with a smile. “We put the tie down and printed it in the cover. This is them standing out on Third with the mill behind them.
“Gordon McDonald shot the back photo in the back room at the video store where they used to practice with a 4-by-5 camera. The printing on the cover doesn’t do it justice, but it’s an amazing shot.”
Where Sub Pop Records in Seattle had the bottom line in mind with its approach, Albright always emphasized the creative flow at Velvetone.
“The first take always has the most energy,” Albright explained with a smile as if picturing the progression via overcoming conflict. “By take 34, everybody is pissed off at each other and somebody is choking the drummer and the energy is way down and nobody can play anything. Then all of a sudden, it all happens again and it’s magical.
“What I’m really into is that subtle feel between the players when everybody feels like, ‘We were locked in.’ The best example is the Beatles. They knew their job and that’s the magic we’re after.”
Richie Blue: He is a 1975 Ellensburg High School graduate and was inducted into “The Blues Hall of Fame” in 2017.
“I recorded up there a couple of years ago. We did 10 songs in two days. Sam was really prepared,” Blue said. “Sam is old school. He’s had a lot of real people in there going back to the Screaming Trees. I really like the big room with the high ceiling. It’s just really great for the musicians to get in and work in a relaxed environment.”
Bruce Babad: He is a CWU graduate that was twice nominated for a Grammy Award and is a very sought-after session saxophonist in Southern California. He is currently the coordinator of Jazz Studies at Fullerton College in California.
“As a jazz musician, I want to know that all the right things are getting captured,” Babad said. “Sam was very humble about it. He said, ‘I’m not a jazz musician and I have no idea what we’re after here. But if you guide me, I’ll help make that happen.’
“I love that big, open room. You just feel like the sound is alive. Here in L.A., it feels like I’m playing in a coat closet. I like to hear my natural sound and you get that with the big room at Velvetone.”
Lenny Price: He played with jazz great Earl Klugh for 13 years and recently did an eight-date Central Washington tour with international fingerstyle guitarist Pierre Bensusan.
“I was in there earlier this year. We had a great session,” Price said. “A friend of mine from Detroit, Mike Moore, sent me a stereo mix and I added my contribution and sent it back electronically.
“Velvetone keeps the Ellensburg music tradition alive. It’s a part of the history of the Pacific Northwest. Sam is able to connect with that tradition and keep it alive through his work.”
Billy Maguire: A local singer/songwriter who recorded his 2019 album “Snake Stew,” at Velvetone and also played with Albright on three Better Day albums.
“It is kind of a Muscle Shoals of Ellensburg,” Maguire said. “It’s been a sweet spot for years. You go up there meet your friends and work on stuff. Sam’s been really gracious about letting people go in there. I don’t know how many people have a key to the place. But there’s been so many bands that have practiced and come out of that place. It’s not just recording, it’s a great creative space.”
Al Kaatz: A 1969 Ellensburg High School graduate who did session work or toured with the likes of Bo Diddley, Etta James, Mary Wells, Big Mama Thornton, Charlie Musselwhite, Doug Kershaw and Bonnie Bramlett.
“I was there doing guitar work on Shaun O’Neil’s album. Steve (Fisk) was producing it. Velvetone is really great because it has a good-sounding room with a super high ceiling so you can get a drum sound and a great guitar sound. It sounded good in there to me.”