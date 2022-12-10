Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The door opened to the street level outside the upstairs studio on Third Avenue and Mark Pickerel stepped out into the sunshine about the same time Velvetone Records owner Sam Albright walked up the sidewalk.

Two old friends and creative Ellensburg souls smiled.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you