The aroma of leather meets you at the front door as you walk into her design shop, even before you see the leather sewing machines, tool and dies, and rolls of leather.
“I don’t even notice it anymore,” Ellensburg leather designer Julie Baugher said.
She is one of two leatherwork designers for Miss Rodeo America, and sponsors the Chaps Award for the Miss Rodeo America pageant in Las Vegas every year. The award she makes is made from leftover leather from the chaps of the previous Miss Rodeo America.
Baugher teaches leather working to students from throughout the world.
Something else she has done for the past 20 years is design the intricate specialty chaps for the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court.
The special tooling, the handcrafted stitching, the tooled leather all comes from her Ellensburg shop. When each piece is done, they look like gallery quality art.
“I know this is a gift from God, because when I look at a project, it’s like, ‘I didn’t do it. His gift comes through me,’” said Baugher, who’s been in the design business for 44 years. “Sometimes when I pass by my work, I think … ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I made that.’
“I don’t like to talk about my work. When people gaga over stuff, it makes me very uncomfortable.”
Anticipation for the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo is building like a storm on the horizon. Rodeo fans know it’s coming and the celebration will be like no other.
So, the question in certain circles throughout the Kittitas Valley is, what will the 100th anniversary Royal Court chaps look like?
“It’s a secret,” Baugher said. “I haven’t started yet, but I will put my heart and soul into it. It’s an honor and a privilege to be asked every year, whether it’s the 100th anniversary or not.
“It’s not something take lightly. It’s my hometown rodeo and it’s very important, and it always will be.”
The design of the chaps will remain a secret until sometime in March when they will be unveiled by 2023 queen Alexis Andrews and princess Ava LaValley.
But 2020-21 Ellensburg Rodeo princess Clara Van Orman shed a little light on what Andrews and LaValley might expect.
“We were the COVID court, so we didn’t get to open them at her shop. But we did open the box at home,” said Van Orman, who along with queen Cora Clift was part of the Ellensburg Rodeo contingent that went to Colorado Springs, Colo., when the rodeo was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
“They were the most beautiful things I’d laid my eyes on in a really long time. It had been such a crummy start to my year with the COVID, and opening that box was a spark and reminder of what the rodeo represented to us. During my goodbye speech, I said my chaps were my silver lining to the year.”
In 2021, the chaps were black and silver. Van Orman can only imagine what the 2023 chaps might look like.
“Oh, my goodness. I have no idea what Julie has up her sleeve, but I know they’re going to be beautiful,” Van Orman said. “If I had to guess, I have a feeling it’s going to resemble the Ellensburg Rodeo colors. When I think of the logo, I think of black, white with accents of silver. They’re going to be something very special.”
The rodeo world is waiting with anticipation for Baugher’s newest creation.
Baugher she still enjoys the process and, of course, the looks on the faces of the recipients when they see the end result.
“When I measure them up, they have to be wearing jeans that they’re going to be wearing with the chaps so the fit is right,” Baugher said. “I order the leather and when it comes in, I start with cutting out the body of the chap.
“Then I add to it with whatever was ordered — the name of the rodeo, the yokes and side pieces, then I put them together, each leg separately before piecing it all together.”
Baugher has a degree in saddle making, though she no longer makes saddles. She does do all kinds of custom work, handbags, wallets, nosebands and more.
“I make the Miss Rodeo America chaps. I talked to her this week to get started on her chaps,” she said. “I did some Seahawk chaps for Miss Rodeo Washington one year. That was fun. I also like to make awards.”
Baugher has made chaps for royal courts throughout the country, including for queens and princesses in Mississippi, Utah, Virginia, Florida and Nevada.
And to think, it all started with a Bible cover that has now become a family heirloom.
And now, the Ellensburg Rodeo, its Royal Court and rodeo fans are marking the calendar for the day when they get to see Baugher’s creation honoring the 100th anniversary of her hometown rodeo.