Just a sophomore, Ellensburg High School’s Olivia Anderson is already making waves nationally.
After receiving interest from several Division I college basketball programs as a freshman, Anderson announced on her Twitter April 12 that she accepted an invite to attend the USA Basketball 2021 U16 National Team Trials this June.
Anderson was among 30 of the top girls athletes under 16 to be invited nationally. If Anderson makes the final cut, just 12 players, she would represent the red, white, and blue in Chile at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Anderson is the first player from Washington to represent the United States since Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere in 2020.
Because she will have to leave for the trials in late May, Anderson will likely miss at least a portion of Ellensburg’s upcoming basketball season, with first practices set to begin April 26 and set to end June 12, as determined by the WIAA.
A schedule for Ellensburg basketball has yet to be released.