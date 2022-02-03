George Wright is in the fast lane to his collegiate career at George Fox University.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound Ellensburg High School senior wide receiver/running back signed his letter of intent to study engineering, play football and run track with the Bruins of Newberg, Ore., Thursday at Ellensburg High, and he'll run the 100-meter dash for Bulldog track and field before he graduates this spring.
"Engineering, my dad's been doing my whole life, and he's really educated me and he's really good in doing that kind of stuff, so I thought I'd follow in his footsteps," said Wright, who will make another trip to George Fox this weekend. "They always say, 'Go where you're wanted,' and I felt wanted and it felt like my home base there. You can engineer something better, or you can engineer a whole new product that's also better than the first. You can engineer boats and you can engineer planes, so that's what I want to do: I want to make the world a better place."
Wright sprinted to fourth in a personal-best 11.32 seconds for Ellensburg in the 100 at the Central Washington Athletic Conference Showcase April 30, 2021, in Grandview, and he's seventh in Ellensburg High's all-time 100 rankings behind Garrett Cheney's first-place 10.91 set in 2017 at Andretti Field.
"I've had the privilege of working with George in the classroom and out on the track and the field," said Bulldog track and field coach John Arlt, who teaches science at Ellensburg High and whose boys and girls are scheduled to open with the Eisenhower Jamboree March 12 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. "George has that speed, but he's also fun to watch in football from the stands because he's shifty and finds a seam or finds a way to make people miss, and then he has that fun breakaway speed that's hard to teach. George has a lot of work ethic, and his goal in track and field is to break the 11-second barrier in the 100-meters. I said, 'Well, George, you should run the 400 a little more,' and he said, 'No, we don't have the 400 meters in football,' which is true."
The Bruin men's 100 record (10.43) belongs to Gregg Griffin since 1979.
"I like the drive down there, personally, but spending time in Newberg itself really feels like home because I'm originally from Seattle," Wright said. "The campus is super built-into the community, and Newberg just kind of feels like that Seattle-ish area so it feels like home, and that's what I enjoy about it. I talked to coaches and tried different food spots and had a super great time, it's 25 miles south of Portland, and you're right there next to Portland so you can go do stuff in Portland. You know Portland, they always keep it weird so there's always stuff to do and really cruise around and get a feel for everything."
Wright became a second-team all-CWAC running back in the spring and fall of 2021, and collected over 1,300 all-purpose yards to help the Bulldogs to 5-4 overall and 4-2 CWAC records in the latter.
"I've just got to give him great credit, because when we were in COVID, he was the one leading the summer workouts," said Ellensburg football coach Jeff Zenisek, though Wright insisted that it was senior tight end/defensive end Cabel Menzel's idea and led a round of applause for him. "He kept this group going, and that's huge, very huge. I'm very proud of him, and we're going to miss him badly, miss his work ethic."
Wright joins an upstart George Fox football team that finished second in the NWC at 6-3 overall and 6-1 to Linfield (9-0, 7-0) in 2021, and the Bruins are 35-34, 28-23 since returning from its 45-year hiatus in 2014.
"One of the comparisons I want to make to him is what Richard Sherman was to the Seahawks," said Bulldogs offensive line coach David Bluher, who teaches English at Ellensburg High. "Usually when players come up to me or Coach Z on the sideline and want to suggest a play, George will come up and be able to see things that are happening on the field that a lot of players don't, and that just comes from a lot of his patience studying the game, and that's definitely going to carry to the next level."