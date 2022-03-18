Greg Sparling and the Alaska Fairbanks University men’s basketball team are the Great Northwest Athletic Conference champions no one saw coming.
The 10th-seeded Nanooks (14-15 overall) upset No. 7 Simon Fraser in the GNAC Tournament play-in round, No. 2 Northwest Nazarene in the quarterfinals, No. 3 Alaska Anchorage in the semifinals and No. 5 Central Washington for their first conference championship since 2005 March 5 at St. Martin’s University’s Marcus Pavilion in Lacey.
Their win streak that began in their regular-season home finale against Western Oregon Feb. 26 stretched to seven games as they upended top seed Cal State San Marcos in the NCAA Division II West Regional quarterfinals and fifth seed Azusa Pacific in the semifinals on the way to their third such final since 2005, where they fell to third seed Chico State March 14 at Coussoulis Arena in San Bernardino, Calif.
“I couldn’t be more happy for my guys,” said Sparling in the postgame press conference. “We’ve been everywhere together, we’ve bonded, we’ve grown together, and they’ll have memories that no one can ever take away: The Sweet 16, taking a banner up to Fairbanks, Alaska. A lot of people don’t know there’s basketball up there, they think it’s all hockey, but at the end of the day I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Sparling, who graduated from Central as an art major and history minor in 1993, became the Nanooks’ 12th head coach in July 2018 after the Wildcats, whom he coached to a 385-253-1 record, six GNAC Tournament appearances and five West Regional appearances in 24 seasons, did not renew his contract.
His son, Coleman, a 6-foot-7-inch fifth-year forward of the Ellensburg High School Class of 2016, averaged 10 points this winter after leading the Nanooks with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, seven rebounds and an assist in their 70-52 loss to Chico State.
Fairbanks went 5-11 in the GNAC and 1-10 on the road and were outscored by an average of 74.9-74.1, but 6-foot-1-inch senior guard Shadeed Shabazz led the GNAC with 20.9 points and 3.2 steals.
In the end, the last-place Nanooks were the only GNAC team selected to the West Regional field of eight.
“Tenth to first, there’s some good teams out there, but the problem is, we don’t have as many regional games as the PacWest and the CCAA, so that hampers us,” Sparling said. “We’ve got to figure a way to do some crossovers and stuff like that so we can get more in-region games. If we get to that, we’ll get more GNAC teams in. If you look back seven to 10 years ago, we were getting two, three, four in, and then once the CCAA started getting more teams in, they get more regional games. In the GNAC we play a tough schedule — the most stretched out other than the PacWest going to Hawaii. We’ve got Montana, Idaho, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.”
Chico State (22-4), in pursuit of its first Division II championship in its third Elite Eight since 2014, is scheduled to see Southeast Regional winner Augusta University of Sioux Falls, S.D. (31-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Evansville, Ind.
“It’s been a great run,” Sparling said. “I want to thank all our fans: Nanook Nation grew as we kept winning. I got more text messages than I’ve ever had in my life, people follow us on social media, and we left a big mark. I couldn’t be more happy for our seniors, I couldn’t be more happy for my team, and all great things have to come to an end. It ended on the floor, but this thing will carry over outside of basketball, and we’ll be friends forever. It may not be next week, but five, 10 years down the road when they get together and they can show their GNAC rings, it’s something to always talk about: Memories never die.”