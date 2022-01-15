Jack Eylar and Francisco Ayala won it all at the 23rd Ray Westberg Memorial Invitational.
The Bulldog juniors won respective 120- and 152-pound championships Saturday at the tournament honoring the late great Vietnam veteran, wrestling coach and Ellensburg High School English teacher who passed from a heart attack in class at 47 years old September 4, 1997.
Eylar improved his record to 15-8 this season, according to TrackWrestling.com, with a 16-0, 2-minute, 58-second technical fall over Southridge junior Eli Sepulveda (12-5), and Ayala (4-0) perfected his season premiere 6-2 over Class 4A Hanford sophomore Caden Wilson.
Logan Stolen (17-7), also a junior, reached the title match at 195 against Selah senior Donald Schmidt, who improved to 23-0 with a pin in 1:23.
Richard Wellington (220) came up fourth, Jacob Bacon (138), Sean Davis (182) and Cade Femrite (195) went fifth, and Abraham Lopez (106) and Breck Hammond (170) came away sixth.
Selah also won titles at 160, 170 and 182 to claim the 16-team field with 217.5 points over Class 1A Deer Park (182.5), and Othello and Class 4A Sunnyside tied for third at 177.5 as the Bulldogs (160.5) ended up fifth.
Ellensburg is scheduled to see Selah again, this time on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
RAY WESTBERG MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
1. Selah 217.5; 2. Deer Park 182.5; T-3. Othello 177.5; T-3. Sunnyside 177.5; 5. Ellensburg 160.5; 6. Hanford 152.5; 7. Hermiston 144; 8. Southridge 114; 9. Burlington 109.5; 10. Eisenhower 69; 11. Anacortes 67; 12. Quincy 56; 13. Prosser 49; 14. Goldendale 43; 15. Eastmont 38; 16. Rogers 30
Ellensburg results
106 Tyler Bacon (13-9)
Round 1: Samuel Valencia, Sunnyside, def. Bacon, major decision, 9-0; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Saidt Alvarez, Quincy, def. Bacon 6-2
106 Abraham Lopez (12-11) sixth
Round 1: Talin Kerr, Anacortes, pinned Lopez, 2:00; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Lopez pinned Aiden Pimentel, Selah, 1:29; Consolation round 3: Lopez def. Samuel Valencia, Sunnyside, 5-3; Consolation semifinals: Junior Sandoval, Burlington, pinned Lopez, 1:33; Fifth-place match: Wyatt Priddy, Deer Park, def. Lopez, major decision, 12-0
120 Jack Eylar (15-8) first
Round 1: Eylar def. Fabian Meraz, Southridge, injury, :19; Quarterfinal: Eylar def. Brock Berger, Deer Park, technical fall, 16-0, 4:16; Semifinal: Eylar pinned Zakery Mason, Burlington, 1:21; First-place match: Eylar def. Eli Sepulveda, Southridge, 16-0, 2:58
120 Elijah Pearson (0-9)
Round 1: Pedro Pacheco, Hermiston, pinned Pearson, 2:50; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Brock Berger, Deer Park, pinned Pearson, 3:00
132 Brody Michael (3-11)
Round 1: Samuel Gonzalez, Sunnyside, pinned Michael, 2:46; Consolation round 1: Joaquin Mercado, Southridge, def. Michael, 3-0
132 Konner Carlson (10-12)
Round 1: Daniel Garza, Hermiston, pinned Carlson, 3:17; Consolation round 1: Carlson pinned Brandon Gonzalez, Quincy, 1:38; Consolation round 2: Dalton McCorkle, Hanford, pinned Carlson, 4:20
138 Jacob Bacon (12-6) fifth
Round 1: Bacon pinned Trapper Jacobson, Burlington, 4:23; Quarterfinal: Alejandro Fernandez III, Sunnyside. def. Bacon, major decision, 13-1; Consolation round 2: Bacon pinned Gianari Caballero, Southridge, 2:11; Consolation round 3: Bacon pinned Donovan Hendrickson, Burlington, 4:18; Consolation semifinal: Israel Perez, Quincy, beat Bacon, major decision, 12-2; Fifth-place match: Bacon pinned Evan Henry, Deer Park, 1:30
138 Ryder Suemori (3-6)
Round 1: Suemori pinned Elijah Leader, Hanford, 3:57; Quarterfinal: Israel Perez, Quincy, def. Suemori, major decision, 13-2; Consolation round 2: Trapper Jacobson, Burlington, pinned Suemori,5:00
152 Francisco Ayala (4-0) first
Round 1: Ayala pinned Tanner Clark, Selah, 1:59; Quarterfinal: Ayala def. Liam Bogle, Deer Park, major decision, 11-1; Semifinal: Ayala pinned Zakary Rocha, Othello, 3:12; First-place match: Ayala def. Caden Wilson, Hanford, 6-2
152 Luke Bayne (9-10)
Round 1: Caden Wilson, Hanford, pinned Bayne, 2:42; Consolation round 1: Bayne pinned Dallin Freeman, Othello, :47; Consolation round 2: James Fredrichs, Anacortes, pinned Bayne, 4:16
160 Dale Faubion (15-9)
Round 1 - Faubion pinned Emmanuel Gurrola, Sunnyside, 3:32; Quarterfinal: Ivan Bogle, Deer Park, pinned Faubion, 3:09; Consolation round 2: Blaise Cross, Rogers, def. Faubion, 5-3
170 Breck Hammond (16-10) sixth
Round 1: Hammond def. Eric Ramirez, Quincy, technical fall, 17-0, 5:28; Quarterfinal: John Rendon, Sunnyside, def. Hammond, 8-3; Consolation round 2: Hammond pinned Nathan Keith, Burlington, :33; Consolation round 3: Hammond pinned Javier Garcia, Hermiston, major decision, 16-4; Consolation semifinal: Tramayne Johnson, Hanford, pinned Hammond, 1:55; Fifth-place match: John Rendon, Sunnyside, def. Hammond, 10-3)
182 Sean Davis (21-8) fifth
Round 1: Davis pinned Jaxon Gomez, Othello, 1:32; Quarterfinal: Bryon Newby, Deer Park, def. Davis, 7-2; Consolation round 2: Davis pinned Jacob Bush, Eisenhower, 2:37; Consolation round 3: Davis, pinned Eli Perkes, Hanford, 2:46; Consolation semifinal: Jeydian Salazar, Sunnysid, pinned Davis, :56; Fifth-place match: Davis def. Bryon Newby, Deer Park, injury
195 Logan Stolen (17-7) second
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Victor Mancia, Sunnyside, 2:56; Semifinal: Stolen pinned Trevor Hoopes, Southridge, 3:20; First-place match: Donald Schmidt, Selah, pinned Stolen, 1:23
195 Cade Femrite (6-9) fifth
Round 1: Riddek Piatt, Hanford, pinned Femrite, 2:00; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Femrite def. Brandon Garza, Othello, forfeit; Consolation round 3: Femrite def. Victor Mancia, 8-7; Consolation semifinal: Terrill Freeman, Othello, pinned Femrite, 1:26; Fifth-place match: Femrite def. Ricardo Colunga Jr, Eastmont, injury
220 Ezekiel Wageneck (1-3)
Round 1: Ben Duffield, Hanford, pinned Wageneck, 1:04; Consolation round 1: Alastair Yeates, Burlington, pinned Wageneck, 1:24
220 Richard Wellington (11-6) fourth
Round 1: Wellington pinned Dallin Bowman, Southridge, 1:04; Quarterfinal: Wellington pinned Daniel Machuca, Eisenhower, 1:53; Semifinal: Jesse Vassey, Hermiston, def. Wellington, 8-4; Consolation semifinal: Wellington pinned David Medina, Quincy, 1:13; Third-place match: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Wellington, 3:53
220 Deklin Graham (3-10)
Round 1: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Graham, 1:06; Consolation round 1: Mikey Kessinger, Goldendale, pinned Graham, 1:37