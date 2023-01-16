Jack Eylar, Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen smiled atop the winners' podium in their final Ray Westberg Invitational Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
The 126-, 152- and 170-pound seniors led 11 Bulldog placers as five Kittitas Secondary School contenders also went home with medals honoring Westberg, the Ellensburg English teacher, wrestling coach, Marine and Vietnam veteran who died after a heart attack in 1997.
Eylar (27-6 this winter) finished Hermiston sophomore Isaac Ramirez Ruiz 10-4 in his title match as Ayala (32-1) beat Selah senior Alonzo Lopez by 10-0 major decision and Stolen (27-5) pinned Sunnyside freshman Kael Campos in 47 seconds.
“I had a good finals match, so I was happy with that,” said Ayala, who also won the Westberg at 152 in 2022 and at 132 in 2020. “We had a team huddle this morning and talked about who Ray Westberg was as a person and how to represent him with all of our guys and make sure we did everything we needed to. You wake up in the morning and you’re like, ‘Okay, the tournament’s just right within a mile,’ and it’s always nice because you don’t have to worry about the bus ride home after the tournament, you just kind of hang out.”
Eylar, Ayala and Stolen felt the tournament ran quickly from its 9 a.m. start to its medal ceremony near 4:45 p.m. as Class 3A Hermiston led the 17-team field with 253 points ahead of Class 4A Sunnyside (227.5) and Ellensburg's Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Othello (206). The Bulldogs (155.5) and Kittitas (74) went fourth and 10th, respectively.
“It’s always good to win at home, that’s for sure,” said Eylar, who took first at 120 in 2022. “It’s always great: I hate being the guy standing in second because if you just lost you have to stand next to the guy. Standing in first is a lot better.”
Sean Davis, a senior at 182, was a runner-up via Hermiston senior Jaxson Gribskov’s pin in 1:38, Breck Hammond (170) went third, and Finley Lorenz (160) took fourth. Luke Bayne (152) and Wyatt Boyer (195) were both fifth, Kase Montgomery (182) went sixth, Zaydin Ezell (195) took seventh and Konner Carlson (138) took eighth.
“We definitely enjoy doing the Westberg,” said Stolen, who went second at 195 in 2022. “This one’s always good. Knowing you’re first and winning, that’s always fun."
For Kittitas, senior Jonathan Marin took second at 145 via Sunnyside sophomore Christopher Villanueva’s 10-2 major decision. Jonathan Jones (138) and Josiah Skindzier (152) both went fourth, and Adrian Gallegos (126) and Angel Villa (160) were both eighth.
Next for Ellensburg is a 7 p.m. Central Washington Athletic Conference duel Thursday at East Valley in Yakima while Kittitas heads to a 6 p.m. Eastern Washington Athletic Conference meet with Cle Elum-Roslyn, Goldendale, Warden and Dayton-Waitsburg Thursday at Columbia High in Burbank.