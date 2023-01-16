Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jack Eylar, Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen smiled atop the winners' podium in their final Ray Westberg Invitational Saturday at Ellensburg High School.

The 126-, 152- and 170-pound seniors led 11 Bulldog placers as five Kittitas Secondary School contenders also went home with medals honoring Westberg, the Ellensburg English teacher, wrestling coach, Marine and Vietnam veteran who died after a heart attack in 1997.


Tags

Recommended for you