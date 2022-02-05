Jack Eylar won the 120-pound Central Washington Athletic Conference championship Feb. 5 at Grandview High School and leads Ellensburg High wrestling's 10 top-five qualifiers into regionals.
The Bulldogs can find themselves right at home in the WIAA Class 2A Region 4 meet scheduled Saturday at Ellensburg High School.
Eylar, a junior, pinned Othello sophomore Adriel Flores in 2 minutes, 56 seconds in his first-place match, Francisco Ayala (145) came up second to Selah senior Jesse Salinas by injury default in his finale, and Jacob Bacon (138) pinned Selah sophomore Memo Abundez in :53 for third.
In fourth went Dale Faubion at 160 (as he fell 3-1 to Othello junior Jesus Gonzalez), Breck Hammond at 170 (as he fell to Grandview senior Jaime Tovar in 1:45), Sean Davis at 182 (as he fell to Othello senior Alexis Espindola in 1:39) and Logan Stolen at 195 (as he fell to Othello junior Brandon Garza in 4:18).
In fifth were Tyler Bacon at 106 (as he beat Prosser freshman Julian Torres 6-3), Leif Holmgren at 113 (as he pinned Selah freshman Wesly Ely in 2:37) and Richard Wellington at 220 (as he pinned Othello freshman Anthony Solorio in 2:07).
Othello won the seven-team field with 433 points over Selah (398) and Ellensburg (203.5).
In the South Girls' Sub Regional at Richland High School, Bulldogs junior Jocelyn Bednarik beat Hermiston freshman Tutaitaga Sepeni for third at 235 as Class 1A Toppenish's girls led the 31-team field with 285 points, ahead of Class 3A Kennewick (187) and Class 4A Chiawana (158.5).
CENTRAL WASHINGTON ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores
1. Othello 433; 2. Selah 398; 3. Ellensburg 203.5; 4. Ephrata 181; 5. Grandview 129; 6. Prosser 122; 7. East Valley 59
Ellensburg results
106 Tyler Bacon fifth
Round 1: Bacon pinned Jason Campuzano, Grandview, :40; Quarterfinal: William Flynn, Ephrata, pinned Bacon, 1:34; Consolation round 2: Bacon pinned Brigham Barfus, East Valley, :56; Consolation round 3: Bacon def. Aiden Pimentel, Selah, 8-4; Consolation semifinal: Victorino De La Cruz, Othello, def. Bacon, major decision, 15-4; Fifth-place match: Bacon def. Julian Torres, Prosser, 6-3
113 Leif Holmgren fifth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Mason Martin, Selah, pinned Holmgren, 1:24; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Holmgren pinned Peyton Miller, East Valley, 2:42; Consolation semifinal: Evan Boyd, Ephrata, pinned Holmgren, 4:19; Fifth-place match: Holmgren pinned Wesly Ely, Selah, 2:37
120 Jack Eylar first
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Eylar pinned Nathan Shipley, Selah, 1:49; Semifinal: Eylar pinned Alexander Mendez, Othello, 5:23; First-place match: Eylar pinned Adriel Flores, Othello, 2:56
126 Brody Michael
Round 1: Carter Schultz, Ephrata, pinned Michael, 1:38; Consolation round 1: Bye; Consolation round 2: Michael pinned Justin Martinez, Othello, 3:56; Consolation round 3: Cole Robbins, Selah, def. Brody Michael, 12-6
132 Konner Carlson
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Samuel Gonzalez, Selah, pinned Carlson, 5:48; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Anthony Abundiz, Othello, pinned Carlson, 1:00
132 Ryder Suemori sixth
Round 1: Suemori def. Lain Wurl, Ephrata, technical fall, 17-0, 4:00; Quarterfinal: Moon Thompson, Selah, pinned Suemori, 5:36; Consolation round 2: Suemori pinned Brycen Carney, East Valley, :55; Consolation round 3: Suemori pinned Azel Gonzalez, Grandview, 2:48; Consolation semifinal: Ryan Noel, Grandview, def. Suemori, 11-9; Fifth-place match: Anthony Abundiz, Othello, def. Suemori, major decision, 12-2
138 Jacob Bacon third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Bacon pinned Logan Myers, Prosser, 1:13; Semifinal: Kyler Freeman, Othello, def. Bacon, 12-5; Consolation semifinal: Bacon pinned Hector Campos-Gonzalez, East Valley, 1:28; Third-place match: Bacon pinned Memo Abundez, Selah, :53
145 Francisco Ayala second
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Bye; Semifinal: Ayala def. Zakary Rocha, Othello, major decision, 11-0; First-place match: Jesse Salinas, Selah, def. Ayala, injury
152 Luke Bayne
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Hudson Sager, Ephrata, pinned Bayne, 2:56; Consolation round 2: Bayne pinned Daniel Garcia, East Valley, :39; Consolation round 3: Jesus Bonilla, Othello, pinned Bayne, 2:24
160 Dale Faubion fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Faubion pinned Jeremiah Flores, Othello, 1:58; Semifinal: Joshua Holmes, Selah, def. Faubion, 2-0; Consolation semifinal: Faubion def. John Shea IV, Ephrata, 3-1; Third-place match: Jesus Gonzalez, Othello, def. Faubion 3-1
170 Breck Hammond fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Hammond def. Jaime Tovar, Grandview, 10-7; Semifinal: Judah Yates, Selah, def. Hammond, technical fall, 16-0, 2:37; Consolation semifinal: Hammond def. Kaden Hallatt, Ephrata, 2-0; Third-place match: Jaime Tovar, Grandview, pinned Hammond, 1:45
182 Sean Davis fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Davis pinned Juan Rodriguez, Grandview, 1:27; Semifinal: Nehemiah Michael Medrano, Prosser, pinned Davis, 3:58; Consolation semifinal: Davis pinned Vaden Dormaier, Ephrata, 3:48; Third-place match: Alexis Espindola, Othello, pinned Davis, 1:39
195 Logan Stolen fourth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Stolen pinned Ellis Anderson, Ephrata, :57; Semifinal: Donald Schmidt, Selah, def. Stolen, major decision. 8-0; Consolation semifinal: Stolen pinned Cade Robertson, Selah, :25; Third-place match: Brandon Garza, Othello, pinned Stolen, 4:18
195 Cade Femrite
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Terrill Freeman, Othello, pinned Femrite, :28; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Cade Robertson, Selah, pinned Femrite, :26
220 Deklin Graham
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Nelson Titan, Selah, pinned Graham, :28; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Tyler Quevedo-Gottschalk, Selah, pinned Graham, 2:08
220 Richard Wellington fifth
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Wellington pinned Anthony Solorio, Othello, 2:35; Semifinal: Josue Solorio, Othello, pinned Wellington, 2:46; Consolation semifinal: Tyler Quevedo-Gottschalk, Selah, pinned Wellington, 4:39; Fifth-place match: Wellington pinned Anthony Solorio, Othello, 2:07
285 Ezekiel Wageneck
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Michael Ray, Selah, pinned Wageneck, :57; Consolation round 2: Bye; Consolation round 3: Gaven Perez, Othello, pinned Wageneck, :37
SOUTH GIRLS' SUB-REGIONAL
Saturday at Richland High School
Team scores
1. Toppenish 285; 2. Kennewick 187; 3. Chiawana 158.5; 4. Sunnyside 151; 5. Richland 149; 6. Davis 122; 7. Pasco 119; 8. Hermiston 107; 9. Hanford 103; 10. Wapato 78; 11. Eisenhower 72; 12. East Valley 70; 13. Goldendale 63; 14. Southridge 60.5; 15. West Valley 56; 16. Prosser 55; 17. Connell 47; T-18. Kamiakin 34; T-18. Walla Walla 34; 20. Naches Valley 33; 21. Zillah 32; 22. Grandview 27; 23. Highland 26; T-24. Ellensburg 18; T-24. Selah 18; T-26. Kittitas 17; T-26. River View 17; 28. Kiona Benton 7; 29. Granger 6; 30. Mabton 4; T-31. Cle Elum-Roslyn 0; T-31 College Place 0; T-31. Columbia (Burbank) 0; T-31. Dayton 0; T-31. Garfield-Palouse 0; T-31. St. John-Endicott 0; T-31. White Swan 0
Ellensburg results
190 Helen Mills
Round 1: Izithlaly Morfin, Hermiston, pinned Mills, 1:03; Consolation round 1: Rebecca Grijalva, Hanford, pinned Mills, :38
235 Jocelyn Bednarik third
Round 1: Bye; Quarterfinal: Bednarik, def. Jaylen Linch, Kennewick, 3-0; Semifinal: Eseta Sepeni, Hermiston, pinned Bednarik, :57; Consolation semifinal: Bednarik pinned Luisa Carrizales, Prosser, 1:00; Third-place match: Bednarik def. Tutaitaga Sepeni, Hermiston, 3-0