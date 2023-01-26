It’s been going on seven years now since Sue Tebow of Moses Lake created a Facebook page, agri.CULTURE, to showcase the lifestyle of the real people working area family farms and ranches.
Through the lens of her camera and her informative writing style, she gives a voice to the American farmers and ranchers with a special focus on central Washington.
Tebow, who was a farmer herself in Grant County until recently retiring, started the project in April 2016. The Facebook page has reached more than 27,000 people and has over 5,000 followers.
Her coverage reached Kittitas County in 2019 prior to the pandemic, and she hopes to expand that coverage to the farms and ranches in the Kittitas Valley.
The agri.CULTURE page featured Kittitas County leather worker Julie Baugher, whose expertise is visible on the rodeo royalty circuit around the rodeo world. Baugher makes the chaps for Royal Court queens and princesses, including Miss Rodeo America. She also crafted a set of Seahawk chaps for Miss Rodeo Washington.
She’s been making the Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court chaps for years and has something special on the way for the 100th anniversary.
Tebow said she would love to interview more people in Kittitas County like Baugher.
“I interviewed Julie Baugher a few years ago, and that was a very interesting story,” Tebow said.
Being a farmer herself, Tebow knows about the hard work and sweat that comes with the culture of the rural lifestyle. In her storytelling, she talks about how good it feels to be a part of something special and how her mission is to share the world of agriculture with others.
“I grew up in the city and didn’t do a lot of farming until I got married,” she said. “In the long run, in taking on the project as farm culture advocate, I think it helps me because I had no clue what the farmers did,” said Tebow.
Now, she knows what non-farmers need to know.
“My hope is to illuminate the values of country living by exposing the passion of hard-working people in agriculture,” she said. “I realized I had an opportunity — or maybe a responsibility in a way — to tell others about the hard-working people in agriculture.”
Tebow was recognized in 2017 with the Charles Eastin Award, which honors advocates for accurate communications between rural and urban audiences. Tebow has been interviewed by the Washington Agriculture Network. And the state Department of Agriculture asked permission to share agri.CULTURE on their website and social media.
Her new book, “Farm and Ranch Kids,” is as much about her own kids as it is other people’s kids. She and her husband, Ron, recently sold TBO Cattle Co. in Moses Lake, where they raised their kids while running 400 acres of hay and a cow/calf operation.
“ ‘Farm and Ranch Kids’ came out in the fall of 2022. It was a chance to take all the stories I’d gathered from the farm and ranch kids over the years and give people a chance to read about the kids,” she said. “It’s fun to see the kids’ perspective on farming.
“The way I look at it is these kids that grow up with an agriculture background are the ones that are going to take on other jobs. As long as they can draw from that agriculture background, that’s a good thing.”
Facts will never move the human spirit like storytelling, Tebow said.
“I will continue to weave story after story into my day to share an experience someone had that may be an inspiration or education to someone else,” she said. “So, if someone in Kittitas County has a story to tell, I welcome them to let me know.”
The agri.CULTURE pages on Facebook and Instagram feature daily stories about a farmer or rancher, informing the world one story at a time.