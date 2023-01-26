Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s been going on seven years now since Sue Tebow of Moses Lake created a Facebook page, agri.CULTURE, to showcase the lifestyle of the real people working area family farms and ranches.

Through the lens of her camera and her informative writing style, she gives a voice to the American farmers and ranchers with a special focus on central Washington.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you