...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
1 of 3
Magic Bean Magic Show member "Farmer Alex Zander" hosts a child on stage on the opening day of the 2022 Kittitas County Fair.
Attendees of the 2022 Kittitas County Fair have a slew of entertainment options at their disposal throughout the weekend, and one helps kids (and maybe even their parents) gain a better understanding of how their food reaches their table, all while having a fun time in the process.
The Magic Bean Magic Show is one of three events being put on by Fusion Talent Group at this year’s fair, the other two being the Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull and the Cutest Show on Earth. The Magic Bean is geared to help kids understand how their food gets from farm to table, and the team members incorporate magic and plenty of jokes to help engage the children during the learning process.
“In the Magic Bean Magic Show, we talk about agriculture education,” cast member “Farmer Alex Zander” said of the production. “It is a farm-to-table magic show. We’re really talking about how your food goes from the farm to the kitchen. It doesn’t come from a refrigerator. It doesn’t come from a grocery store. It comes from the hard work of a lot of people to feed a lot more people.”
Zander said the production of food is a large-scale job, and he said the same applies to the role of educator. Along with attending fairs, his group also puts on school and library tours. Topics of the show include germination, conservation, and the logistics involved in getting the food from the farm to the dinner plate.
When they perform in towns that are experiencing increasing suburban growth amidst an agricultural background as is the case in Kittitas County, Zander said he feels that agricultural education is a critical component of the community learning process.
“It’s more important now than ever because there is a growing disconnect between where the food comes from before it gets to the home,” he said. “There’s a bigger space physically and perceptually in society. We are much more of an instant gratification culture and we’re a busier, faster-paced culture with less time for work and more time for convenience and entertainment. If it means we have to blend in some agriculture-based education with entertainment so that the lessons stick, that’s what we’re here to do.”
Although the group has performed at the Kittitas County Fair before, it is Vancouver, Canada-based Zander’s first time in Ellensburg. After touring fairs all over the continent, he said he has fallen in love with the Kittitas County production.
“I love it here,” he said. “I work some of the smallest and largest fairs across North America, and I have for the last six or seven years. It is wonderful to see a fair that really does get it. They have an excellent operations team, and the fair staff is incredible. The layout is great, and the people are excellent. Everything has been really enjoyable. Even the food costs are super reasonable as well!”
Having been involved in agricultural education for years, Zander said his favorite part of putting on the production is the feedback he receives both during and after the show.
“It’s amazing to see the growth as those concepts develop, especially because it is a magic show,” he said. “It resonates with kids, and kids will often come back a second and third time because they want to see the show. They want to get up on stage and they start calling out the answers in the show because they’re learning. We get to see the learning process during the day, and we are seeing those outcomes stick.”
The Magic Bean Magic Show, Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull, and Cutest Show on Earth will be hosted multiple times each day of the fair. More information on the group and their shows can be found at www.fusiontalentgroup.com