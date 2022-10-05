Saturday’s fiesta is about good food, good times and for a good cause. The “Fiesta Latina 2022” is a celebration of APOYO’s achievements in the community and a fundraising opportunity for a new and exciting project.
“I am excited to share how we’ve extended our services and our accomplishments with the community,” APOYO President Guadalupe Huitrón-Lily said.
The organization is working with Ellensburg Lodge No. 20 Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) to develop a building at a new permanent location, which will provide space for APOYO food distributions, community events, ESL classes, and workshops.
The night will include:
● Music and dance entertainment.
● Dinner catered by Genesis Catering.
● Beer from Bale Breaker Brewing Co. and Dru Bru Brewery
● Silent auction.
This project is possible through unrestricted funding from the Group Health Foundation, Meg Ludlum, and other donors.
“Thank you for your support Meg, and everyone who has awarded us with grants to start new programs. Join us for this spectacular event,” program assistant and event organizer Sandra Carrillo said.
All proceeds will go toward construction of APOYO’s new outreach center.
APOYO is known for its service as a food bank where everyone is welcome. They provide healthy and ethically-sensitive food, clothing, hygiene supplies and educational resources.
It also empowers people by connecting them with essential services for housing, health care, education and childcare. They can assist people with translation and help families communicate with health care providers and schools.