Judy Kalin's piece called Window of Opportunity is on exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. She is part of the Desert Artists Group Exhibition, which will run from Nov. 29 to Jan. 14.
Local fan favorites Rusty Cage will be playing the Gard Vintners on the First Friday Art Walk.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
Rusty Cage guitarist Garrett O’Brien performs during the Rockin’ the Red Horse benefit for VFW Rodeo Post 863. Rusty Cage will be on tap for the First Friday Art Walk at Gard Vintners.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
Thorp artist Justin Gibbens exhibit is in the main gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Judy Kalin's piece called Window of Opportunity is on exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery. She is part of the Desert Artists Group Exhibition, which will run from Nov. 29 to Jan. 14.
Courtesy photo
Re Hart of the Spiced Rye Band will be at The Mule on Friday for the final First Friday Art Walk of 2022.
The final First Friday Art Walk of 2022 will usher in the holiday season with art and a song and dance, that should be a night of festivities to ring in the new year.
The Killdeer String Band will be on tap at the Clymer Museum/Gallery and plans to add a second violinist, Stephanie Hsu, and celloist Alex (AP) Pualani for the performance in the main gallery.
The Killdeer String Band is a blend of Jenny Humphrey’s Celtic, gypsy violin, blended with classical violin training and her husband, Josh Humphrey’s wide range of musical backing harmonies.
Josh’s background in Turkish oud and Hindustani classical music adds an extraordinary flare to his guitar work. Justin (upright bass) and Jacob Gibbens (percussion) drive the rhythm section.
Hsu joined the group for its performance on the Ellensburg Community Radio Tiny Stage show earlier this year and they lit it up with a spectacular showcase of musical virtuosity.
“Generally speaking, all our music is arranged by either Josh (Humphrey) or myself. So, there aren’t any surprises,” bassist Justin Gibbens said. “But Stephanie, without even seeing the music, can watch Jenny’s fingers and play in real time, never having heard the song before. AP’s the same way, so we’re really looking forward to playing this show at the Clymer.”
Gibbens artwork is up in the main gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery and will run through Feb. 4.
“Justin Gibbens’ expressive images of nature are reminiscent of the 17th-century works Known as Nature Morte. Often these were sumptuous still-life paintings, by artists like Jan Weenix or Jacobus Biltius, depicting dead animals for the lavish houses of the wealthy,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“What makes Gibbens’ work stand out is the accurate and clearly defined representation of his subjects. Unlike the Dutch paintings, Gibbens’ work is not meant to be decorative.
Over at Gallery One Visual Arts Center, the gallery features a wide variety of artwork. The Annual Gift Show is on display in the Main Gallery, while the Community Call: Think Outside the Box is in the Mezzanine.
Illuminations: Recent work by Oaxacan artists Jesus Mena & Fulgencio Lazo is currently in the Eveleth Green Gallery and a Community Call: Veterans’ Art is on exhibit in the Community Gallery.
Clark Chiropractic & Wellness on Pine Street will feature Laura Nelson’s landscapes and wildlife in watercolors and acrylics.
The Palace Gallery on Fourth Avenue has a collaborative sculptural exhibition from artists Linda Sanches and Miku Saeki called, “Cyclic Gestures of Internal Landscapes.”
Antique Ceramic Santas by Debby DeSoer and Bill Amo are the featured art at the Ellensburg Public Library/Hal Holmes Center.
On the music side, fan favorites Rusty Cage will play the Gard Vintners. Skylar Locati will be playing from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine. Dark Moon has the photography of Dave Douglas on display. Spiced Rye is at The Mule.