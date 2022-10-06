From Pine Street to Pearl Street and all points up and down the avenue, the First Friday Art Walk offers music and art to suit everyone’s taste.
Clark Chiropractic & Wellness at 314 N. Pine St. offers a unique blend of mixed media with long-time local artist Betty Severin, who’s been in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame artist lineup for years.
“She has such a wide variety of work. She has done pieces for the Rodeo Hall of Fame Auction for years,” owner Heather Clark said.
“We are showing a rock sculpture, a layered framed sculpture with glass, fabric, paper and pain. There is also a watercolor on chalkboard, a digitally manipulated photo, and some horse and nature photography.”
The Clymer Museum/Gallery has set in motion an artistic vision of nature and the world through the eyes of painter Sheri Bay and turned wood artist Leo Bowman in the main gallery.
That vision continues into the McGiffin Room Gallery with the mixed media sculpture of Renee Adams’ work and finally the dramatic Native American expression of painter Rising Fire on the New Artists Wall.
“I like the way that it’s all connected through nature,” curator Matthew Lennon said. “These artists are drawn to the natural world, its inhabitants, organic elements and its beauty.
“They express their connection through their work and in the choice of materials. Each artist brings incredible skill. The intensity of craft in Leo Bowman’s turned wood pieces is remarkable, as is Sheri Bay’s vibrant blending of color and water.”
On a side note, John Clymer, the grandson of John Ford Clymer, will be the first from the Clymer family to participate in the annual Rendezvous Fundraiser to support the iconic Museum/Gallery on Pearl Street.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center has Rhythms of Renewal by Maria Cristalli and Andy McConnell in the Main and Mezzanine Galleries.
Even retrograde rhythms move forward, and renewal allows the old to become new in a different way. Cristalli and McConnell chose the title, “Rhythms of Renewal” because it responds to each of their unique artistic practices and rhythms of life.
They breathe life into recycled steel and wood, adding time and vision, and through personal alchemy, transmute them into unique works of art.
Cristalli applies her 30 years of forging experience with a hot iron and both physically and mentally shapes the once cold steel bars into forms that look as if they are alive and are trying to communicate with the viewer.
The new series of works, McConnell created for this show are an abstract reflection on how we as a community manage differences, keeping in mind that we are all interconnected. He hopes that we will use our connections for good.
The Ellensburg Public Library and Hal Holmes Center feature the art of the next generation with Art is Smart Preschool ages 3-5 years old in a mixed media presentation.
The Palace Gallery at 210 W. Fourth Ave., Suite X has the work of Cassie Stone on exhibit for First Friday, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Palace Gallery is a creative studio and exhibition space open to all art forms. With the support from amazing volunteers and a grant from the Ellensburg Arts Commission the Palace host artists on one to two-month rotations and are part of Ellensburg’s First Friday Art Walk.
It is located in the historic downtown on the second-floor gallery in Suite X and is open on First Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment by contacting thepalacegallery.com.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame has three Boots of Fame Art from 2012 featuring Billy Maguire, Lynne McCowin, and Larry Allphin, plus two Steers of Fame from 2014 with Theresa Barlan and Alissa Willard.
It will also showcase two Hats of Fame 2013 by Patti Erikson and William Warren on display.
On the musical scene, Slag Callahan returns to the Gaard Vintners and Billy Maguire is on tap at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine. Both go on at 6 p.m.