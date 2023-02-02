Support Local Journalism


The First Friday Art Walk of the new year is coming out swinging with special presentations in the galleries and art and music up and down the avenue.

Gallery One Visual Arts Center, in partnership with the Kittitas County Historical Museum, will share the work of some of the most talented area artists with an exhibit, first at the gallery on Pearl Street, that will eventually make its way to the historical museum where the artwork will take its place in Kittitas County history.


