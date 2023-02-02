The First Friday Art Walk of the new year is coming out swinging with special presentations in the galleries and art and music up and down the avenue.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center, in partnership with the Kittitas County Historical Museum, will share the work of some of the most talented area artists with an exhibit, first at the gallery on Pearl Street, that will eventually make its way to the historical museum where the artwork will take its place in Kittitas County history.
“I love the idea that the artists that have lived and made art here in Kittitas County for over 50 years have come together to create a meaningful gift back to the county they have lived in for so long,” Gallery One Executive Director Monica Miller said.
“The historical museum agrees, the artists are storytellers. Not only do they tell the story of the county, but they are able to tell the story of the community,” she said.
Local artists Jane Orleman (small murals), Cindy Krieble (landscapes), Bobbie Halperin (digital abstract), Jampa Dorje (acrylic), Sam Albright (watercolor), Molly Morrow (photography), Julie Prather (glass art), posthumous honor for Dick Elliott (reflector art), and Donald O’Connor (surreal neoclassic cubist impressionistic abstract), are all on exhibit.
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer said the storytelling behind the art is museum quality.
“We need to preserve artwork while the artists are alive with their choice of art they want to give to the community as a legacy of their own art,” she said.
“We want to share with members from Kittitas County and visitors from across the world for generations going forward.”
The Clymer Museum/Gallery will blend the work of two prominent wildlife and western artists in the spirit of John Ford Clymer. Thorp artist Justin Gibbens and western artist Ken Hurley have a visual display on record.
Hurley’s western artwork is in the McGiffin Room and will run through March 4. Gibbens’ “Birds and Beasts” exhibit was up at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane in 2020. He has expanded that visual exhibit with new and exciting pieces in the Main Gallery.
“Justin Gibbens’ expressive images of nature are reminiscent of the 17th century works Known as Nature Morte. Often these were sumptuous still-life paintings,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
“The transparency and washes of color in Hurley’s watercolors give his work a lighter feel, and his subjects a unique presence, while Clymer’s use of oil allows the artist to reveal intricate elements. Having Kenneth’s work up while Justin Gibbens is in the Main gallery gives the viewer a challenging juxtaposition of artistic styles and visions of the natural environment.”
Ellensburg artist Mary Diefenbach Duke’s work is on exhibit at The Palace Gallery upstairs at 210 West 4th Ave., Suite X. The long-time abstract painter is currently exploring expressionism with the use of distinctive color in her images through her unique talent.
“If the tree is green, my tree might be lavender and yellow,” she said. “You know what you’re looking at; it’s just the colors aren’t the same you’d see in a photograph.
“I never have wanted my paintings to look like a photograph. They are very individualistic and an expression of how I’m feeling and what I’m thinking at the time.”
Cornerstone Pie will open its Loft Bar with the sounds of a familiar singer. Mel Peterson will start things off at the upstairs venue.
Down at the Gard Vintner, Loco Motion will blend a selection of train and hobo songs with the folk music that defined a generation.
Acoustic duo Spiced Rye will be onstage at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine and local fan favorites the Killdeer String Band will set the tone for an evening of dance at The Mule Cocktail Bar.