The beauty of the Ellensburg art district is that it offers such a wide variety and the First Friday Art Walk in November will give art patrons a taste of what the Kittitas Valley has to offer.
From paintings to woodworking, ceramics to design and mixed media sculpture, there is a little something for everybody’s taste.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center has the Annual Gift Show in the Main Gallery, to go along with a variety of other exhibits in the Eveleth Green and Community Galleries.
“We’re coming up on the holiday season and we want to inspire people to give the gift of art,” Gallery One executive director Monica Miller said. “We’ve got paintings provided by local artist Mary Dukes. We’ll also have our ‘Think Outside the Box’ where artists were tasked to think creatively outside the box with their projects.
“We’re working really hard to bring new things, as well as favorite, made things like candles, ceramics, jewelry and towels.”
The Eveleth Green Gallery has Illuminations on exhibit with work by Oaxacan artists Jesus Mena and Fulgencio Lazo. The painters ruminate on light and the process of illuminating it, whether it be a topic, a path, a previously unseen corner, or a way of thinking about things.
“The show consists of 20 smaller pieces by the Seattle-based team of cousins, Fulgencio Lazo and Jesus Mena, both of whom immigrated to the United States as young adults,” Miller said. “They draw inspiration from their Oaxacan, Mexican roots, specifically their indigenous Zapotec culture.
“This is a special opportunity to see their works alongside their temporary installation of a large-scale tapete or sand painting in honor of the Day of the Dead. The installation, made from nearly half a ton of sand and powdered tempera paints, depicts skeletons, fruit, musicians and other traditional elements of the annual Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead to remember those who have passed away.”
The Clymer Museum/Gallery is coming off a successful Rendezvous Diamonds & Denim fundraiser in which it raised close to $50,000. The night was highlighted by a speaking engagement by John Ford Clymer’s grandson, John Clymer, who shared stories of growing up with his grandfather.
The Clymer Museum/Gallery has the work of painter Sheri Bay and turned-wood artist Leo Bowman in the main gallery, creating a nice visual blend of work by two well-established artists.
That vision continues into the McGiffin Room Gallery with the mixed media sculpture of Renee Adams’ creativity and finally, there’s the dramatic Native American expression of painter Rising Fire on The Wall in the main entrance.
Adams is a founding member of PUNCH Projects. Her mixed media sculpture runs through Nov. 19.
“Her most recent body of work deviates from the delicate sculptural renderings of real and imagined plants that she’s known for,” Clymer Museum curator Matthew Lennon said.
“These new works represent pared down and stylized versions of flowers, vines and leaves based loosely on Jugendstil, a German art movement that was a spin-off of the larger Art Nouveau movement in Britain at the turn of the 19th century.”
Over in The Palace Gallery, 210 W. Fourth Ave., Suite X, local musician and instrument maker Josh Humphrey will present his first show, featuring his instruments in a creative setting in the upstairs gallery.
“We had (The Palace Gallery curator) Karl (Schwiesow) over for a barbecue and he told me he’s interested in guitar building. So, I showed him my guitar-building shop and he invited me to do a show,” said Humphrey, who has been making music since 1994.
“I guess I never considered it as art for exhibition. I’ll have about eight guitars and some experimental instruments on display. From a creative sense, I’m always working through my creative process of shaping the wood.”
Art and music will be flowing up and down the avenue for the First Friday Art Walk in November.
Laura Nelson’s landscapes and wildlife in watercolors and acrylics will be on display at the Clark Chiropractic & Wellness on Pine Street.
Shannon Johansen’s oil paintings are showcased at John L Scott Real Estate. The Kittitas County Historical Museum will have a special display of snowshoes made by the Prater family, which are from the KCHM Collection.
The Mule will partner the music of Noel Walsh, (Americana) with the artwork of Jason Clifton.
Local singer/songwriter Birdie Fenn Cent will play from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, which will showcase the photography of Dave Douglas.