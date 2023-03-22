The target date for completion for the first phase of the Stuart Meadows affordable housing community at 113 W. Bender Road is expected to be completed sometime in November, but things are finally starting to be visible on the Habitat for Humanity project.
Construction crews at the Habitat for Humanity affordable housing project site Stuart Meadows work to lay the groundwork at the site at 113 Bender Street Tuesday afternoon.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Records
Work is finally starting to be visible on a Habitat for Humanity project aimed at increasing affordable housing in Ellensburg.
The target date for completion of the first phase of the Stuart Meadows affordable housing community at 113 W. Bender Road is sometime in the fall. Meanwhile, concrete and infrastructure work, including roads, water, sewer and a water retention pond, is wrapping up for six of the 18 houses planned.
“The target date for Phase I is this fall with move-in sometime October-November,” Habitat for Humanity director Kelle Vandenberg said. “We’re already rolling on the next six houses. We will start the family selection process for Phase II in the winter, and that way come spring of 2024, we can start building again.
“We’ll have six houses in 2023, six more in 2024 and we’ll complete it by spring of 2025.”
The 18-home project is for low-income homebuyers in the 80% Area Median Income. Each house will offer three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, allowing for flexibility in buyer needs for multigenerational families, small and large families and couples.
The neighborhood will eventually provide homes for an estimated 81 people with single-family housing close to a new elementary school, with easy access to I-90 and downtown retail shops.
The city contributed three acres of property and $765,000 in affordable housing funds from the voted sales tax measure passed by the Ellensburg community in 2017 to the project.
The progression has been steady after a couple of COVID-19 related delays, and the project is expected to move forward rapidly into housing the first six families.
“We have four (foundations) in the ground right now and two more foundations going in soon to complete the first phase,” Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Rob Bale said.
“There’s a lot of utility and groundwork that needs to be done by our civil contractor. They’re doing all the electrical and utilities, piping — all the underground details. It’s been a process ... making sure that when we did put concrete in, we didn’t have any issues.”
Habitat uses a “sweat equity” model for home ownership where buyers help build their home, help build other homes, complete homeownership classes and/or volunteer for service.
“The workforce will be a combination of the two. The homeowners will put in a number of hours. But we will also have a construction staff provided by Habitat to do the rest,” Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King County Director of Development Patrick Sullivan said. “We’re shooting for about six (units) a year and planning on completion in three years.”
The completed Stuart Meadows will double the affordable housing in Ellensburg, adding to HopeSource’s Spurling Court, with more projects like the 56-unit project on First and Pine and the conversion of the former Night’s Inn on the way.
“We’re helping one family at a time, building one neighborhood at a time,” Vandenberg said. “We’re able to address needs and really make an impact on affordable housing in Kittitas County.”
The residences will be placed into a land trust to ensure permanent affordability for future generations, said CEO of Seattle-King-Kittitas Habitat for Humanity Brett D’Antonio.
Mayor Nancy Lillquist outlined some facts and figures on affordable housing needs, noting that home values in Ellensburg increased 47% from 2000 to 2019 and rent increased 24%, while the median income rose just 15%.
Ellensburg City Councilman David Miller said the partnership with Habitat for Humanity has allowed the city to make the project a reality.
“In partnering with Habitat, both locally and in the county, there’s a great track record. This is a larger-scale effort and much needed in our community,” Miller said. “There is no one single project that is going to solve our problem, but this is a start.”