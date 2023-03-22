Support Local Journalism


Work is finally starting to be visible on a Habitat for Humanity project aimed at increasing affordable housing in Ellensburg.

The target date for completion of the first phase of the Stuart Meadows affordable housing community at 113 W. Bender Road is sometime in the fall. Meanwhile, concrete and infrastructure work, including roads, water, sewer and a water retention pond, is wrapping up for six of the 18 houses planned.


