The holidays are always hard for families in need, and a local nonprofit is gearing up early to ensure everyone who needs a bit of help can be taken care of this year.

Along with preplanning its Thanksgiving and Christmas charity programs, FISH Community Food Bank has also expanded its Lower County Open Table program to serve food to anyone who wants it. The preplanning for the holiday programs comes much earlier than normal, as FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said families are already reaching out to the organization looking to sign up for the annual Christmas Basket program.

