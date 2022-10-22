The holidays are always hard for families in need, and a local nonprofit is gearing up early to ensure everyone who needs a bit of help can be taken care of this year.
Along with preplanning its Thanksgiving and Christmas charity programs, FISH Community Food Bank has also expanded its Lower County Open Table program to serve food to anyone who wants it. The preplanning for the holiday programs comes much earlier than normal, as FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said families are already reaching out to the organization looking to sign up for the annual Christmas Basket program.
The expansion of the Open Table program re-institutes a structure previously employed by the organization before the pandemic, and Morache said the structure will be separate from the food bank’s senior nutrition program. The expanded program begins Monday and will involve adding an extra hour to the preexisting food service schedule at the food bank’s Main Street location in Ellensburg.
The existing senior nutrition program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Morache said those hours will stay the same. From 1 to 2 p.m. those who don’t qualify for the senior nutrition program will be welcome to drop by and grab a meal. Morache said the meals will mainly consist of soups and stews, with bread and salads also available when possible.
“It’s open to anyone who is hungry,” she said of the expanded hour of food service. “We are looking forward to this. It’s true to our mission. We are feeding people who are hungry and not getting paid for it.”
For those who can afford it, Morache suggested a $5 donation for the lunch service but said anyone is welcome to eat, regardless of their ability to pay.
Along with the expanded hour of food service, Morache said the Main Street location will also be adding an extra day of service for both the senior nutrition and Open Table programs. Formerly, the programs ran Monday through Thursday, and they will now be operating Friday as well, with seniors being able to participate in the Open Table menu Friday.
Morache said the new food service structure would also replace the previous food service program designed to serve the cold weather shelter, with the main difference being that it will be open all year.
“Anyone who is hungry can come and eat with us, and we don’t feel a need to open in the evening specifically for the cold weather shelter,” she said of the expanded schedule. “Our senior nutrition program has grown dramatically at both of our sites in Cle Elum and Ellensburg, but the expansion of the hours will only be in Ellensburg. We may very well consider expanding to Cle Elum, but we need to do some due diligence around that to determine if there is a need up there.”
PLANNING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
With rising inflation and costs of living for everything from food to rent, Morache said FISH is expecting a surge of local families in need of help during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. As a result, she said the nonprofit is gearing up early to help meet the need.
“We’re about to enter the busiest season of our existence, and that’s Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said of the preparations. “We are beginning to ask people to help us as we order turkeys.”
Morache said order forms are out within the community for the Thanksgiving turkey program. The organization is working on securing a wholesaler to provide the birds for this year. Last year, she said FISH provided 350 turkeys to local families through both the stationary and mobile food pantries.
“We think this year based on the percentage of increase we’ve seen in the pantry that we’re looking at more like 500 turkeys,” she said of the planning process. “Turkeys are expensive this year and everyone is going to feel that. We know that, and we’re asking people to begin to think about it and consider helping us to provide for those who cannot provide for Thanksgiving for their family.”
On Nov. 5, local Rotary groups are participating in Operation Harvest, and Morache said she expects that to lend a huge push to the preparations for Thanksgiving. She said the push involves not only the turkeys but also the sides and trimmings families enjoy in rounding out their meals.
Looking beyond Thanksgiving, Morache said the food bank is also planning its annual Christmas Basket program. As with last year, the food bank is partnering with First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg as well as the Downer County Bikers Club and local Rotary groups to collect, organize, and distribute the baskets.
“Those forms are going out, and we’re looking for families who are willing to adopt other families,” she said of the Christmas preparations. “We are looking for families that need to be adopted.”
Morache said FISH has been receiving requests from families looking to be adopted for about three weeks now, which she said is much earlier than when families normally reach out.
“This is an unprecedented early start for that,” she said. “Last year, people started calling us a little before Thanksgiving wanting details. We expect that to be a huge turnout as well.”
Last year, Morache said the program helped 750 children with Christmas presents and said with the rising cost of living she expects that number to grow concurrently with the anticipated needs on Thanksgiving.
“People are feeling inflation this year,” she said. “Our numbers are up and we’re frankly seeing fewer contributions from the public. I don’t blame them, and I feel a little that way myself, but the truth of it is our neighbors are really hurting this holiday season. It’s up to us to make sure no child goes through the holidays without a Thanksgiving meal, a family around them, and Christmas.”
Those in need of help during the holidays, as well as those interested in helping their neighbors in need are encouraged to contact FISH directly at (509) 925-5990.