Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


FISH executive director Peggy Morache stood in the doorway looking out over the space where the food bank intends to expand its operation at 804 Elmview Road sometime in the spring.

But she wasn’t thinking about the exciting news of adding a whole new warehouse facility to the operation, but how to face the current food shortage crisis.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you