FISH executive director Peggy Morache stood in the doorway looking out over the space where the food bank intends to expand its operation at 804 Elmview Road sometime in the spring.
But she wasn’t thinking about the exciting news of adding a whole new warehouse facility to the operation, but how to face the current food shortage crisis.
FISH is the only food bank in Kittitas County, which distributes to food pantries in Easton, Cle Elum in Upper County, as well as APOYO in Ellensburg.
“It’s rough right now,” she said.
The crisis is a shortage in food deliveries of at least 6,000 pounds to the FISH Food Bank. Second Harvest normally supplies the county food bank with 3,000 pounds of food monthly.
Last week, Second Harvest announced that inflationary food prices and low crop yields have left its shelves bare. Second Harvest will not be able to provide food to Kittitas County during December and January and may not resume until April, Morache said.
“Our community is on the brink of a food crisis. FISH is facing abnormally low food shortages and lower contributions unlike any in its history,” she said. “We’ve never had Second Harvest say we don’t have the food to deliver to you.
“It’s happening all over the country right now where food pantries are very low and food banks can’t restock. It’s especially concerning because people that might not use food pantries during the year are coming into the pantries during the holidays.”
The double-whammy, she said, is inflation and low crop yields come at a time when demand for food assistance has never been higher and cold winter weather is boosting family expenses for heating.
FISH is accepting donations of food at food donation bins throughout the community, places like Safeway, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, and FISH’s Open Table building. Items can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the FISH warehouse on Elmview Road near the airport.
“We had a donation of $2,000 since we announced the situation, so that’s a real indication of how people (in the community) respond,” Morache said. “Our food-pantry system was designed to cope with emergencies, but over the years, that system has become a necessity.”
FISH is designated by the state as the sole food bank for Kittitas County, providing more than 1 million pounds of federal- and state-provided food to five food pantries throughout the county, including one FISH operates.
FISH also provides Meals on Wheels and Congregate Senior Nutrition in partnership with SE WA Aging and Long-Term Care, provides infant-care supplies as the county’s designated diaper bank, and serves as the federal Basic Food/SNAP coordinator for Kittitas County.
Second Harvest’s Community Partnership Director Eric Williams said, “Crop yields are down, the number of people using food pantries is up, and, of course, inflation is hitting way too many people, way too hard.”
Williams continued, “A shortage of food deliveries is about to hit everyone who relies on us, creating more hardship for families who are already struggling to cope with inflation-driven winter expenses.”
According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of consumer goods and services rose 7.7% from October 2021 to October 2022. Groceries are up 12.4% year-over-year with staples such as cereals, bread, and dairy up nearly 16%.
Morache said the impact is even greater on lower-income families, who spend a larger portion of their income on necessities.
“After paying for food, housing, and heat, there isn’t much left,” said Morache, adding that any gift of food or money will help. FISH invites organizations that would like to sponsor a food and/or fund drive to coordinate with FISH to call (509) 925-5990.
Gifts of money can be made online at https://kvfish.org/donate or mailed to FISH Community Food Bank, 804 Elmview Road.