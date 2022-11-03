FISH Food Bank

Medically tailored meals include grilled Coho wild-caught salmon with low fat and salt feta cheese and grilled broccolini, served over tabouleh salad and finished with an herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.

 Courtesy photo

Food can be far more than nutritional and the Food Is Medicine Coalition and partners intend to help health providers in Kittitas County provide a healthier lifestyle.

The FISH Food Bank is one of five food banks nationally to be invited to participate in the Accelerator Program, sponsored by the Food Is Medicine Coalition and partners, including the Nonprofit Finance Fund and the Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation at Harvard Law School.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

