...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
FISH Food Bank’s fourth annual Community Christmas program underway. Volunteers are matching gift donors with families needing a little help with Christmas gifts this holiday season.
The FISH Food Bank’s fourth annual Community Christmas program is designed to help Ellensburg people who need a little help filling out family Christmas lists this holiday season.
Community “Santas” adopt families with children 18 and younger and/or seniors 60-plus to ensure their holiday wish lists are fulfilled. FISH is encouraging area residents to sign up by the first week of December.
“Donors fill out a form to select the size of family or number of seniors they'd like to 'adopt,’” Sheree Thatcher, FISH Basic Food Coordinator said. “You can sign up at the FISH pantry, the WIC office, HopeSource, Briarwood Commons, and Kittitas County Health Network.”
FISH matches the donors to recipients and sends out information to all parties. Donors shop for gift items and drop them off at between Dec. 14 and 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church at 512 N.Ruby St. Families gift pick-up days are Dec. 19-20, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“There will be volunteers on hand on all five days that will help organize gifts and the project and lend a hand carrying gifts,” said Thatcher.
“We are so fortunate to have so many people come forward and to have the support of clubs like Central Valley Rodders, Downer County Biker Club, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and Kittitas County Search and Rescue.”
Last year the Community Christmas Program at FISH served 550 children.
Community Christmas is just one of several projects FISH organizes to build community wellness. Besides serving as the county’s sole food bank and diaper bank, FISH is the federal Basic Food/SNAP coordinator for Kittitas County.
The innovative “Food is Medicine program” and Medically tailored meals promote long-term health.
FISH addresses food insecurity all over the county with programs like Meals on Wheels, Mobile Pantry, summer nutrition for school children and meal programs for seniors and others at the Open Table facility on Main Street in Ellensburg.