FISH Food Bank’s fourth annual Community Christmas program underway. Volunteers are matching gift donors with families needing a little help with Christmas gifts this holiday season.

The FISH Food Bank’s fourth annual Community Christmas program is designed to help Ellensburg people who need a little help filling out family Christmas lists this holiday season.

Community “Santas” adopt families with children 18 and younger and/or seniors 60-plus to ensure their holiday wish lists are fulfilled. FISH is encouraging area residents to sign up by the first week of December.


