Central Washington University head football coach/offensive line coach Chris Fisk is 21-12 with two Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships, the 2021 GNAC Coach of the Year award and an NCAA Division II playoff appearance in four seasons with the Wildcats.

 COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Chris Fisk and Central Washington University look to the future they’ve built together.

The fourth-year Wildcat football head coach/offensive line coach and the CWU athletic department agreed to an extension through the 2025 season, per a CWU news release Wednesday.


