...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Central Washington University head football coach/offensive line coach Chris Fisk is 21-12 with two Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships, the 2021 GNAC Coach of the Year award and an NCAA Division II playoff appearance in four seasons with the Wildcats.
COURTESY OF CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Chris Fisk and Central Washington University look to the future they’ve built together.
The fourth-year Wildcat football head coach/offensive line coach and the CWU athletic department agreed to an extension through the 2025 season, per a CWU news release Wednesday.
“First off I would like to thank President Wohlpart and Dr. Francois for believing in our program and what we’re trying to accomplish for not only our football team but for Central Washington University as a whole,” said Fisk, the 2021 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Coach of the Year with a 21-12 record, two GNAC championships and an NCAA Division II first-round playoff appearance since his ascension from offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator in 2019. “I’m thankful they believe in my abilities and chose me to continue to lead the program to the direction we have been working towards.”
Fisk, of Pocatello, Idaho, a 2001 Jamestown College (N.D.) alumnus who played football for the Jimmies and Southwestern College (Winfield, Kansas), led the Wildcats to 6-4 overall and 6-3 Lone Star Conference records including an upset of new rival and then-No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville on the way to second in the conference behind Angelo State this fall.
“Coach Fisk has done an excellent job in leading our football program over the last four years,” Central director of athletics Dennis Francois said. “We know that continuity in our program is important, and Coach Fisk has shown that our football student-athletes can achieve success in competition as well as in the classroom. This contract extension recognizes both his commitment to Wildcat football as well as our commitment to him and his leadership of our program.”
Fisk’s career began with University of Mary (Bismarck, N.D.) in 2002, where he spent five years as an offensive line coach and the next four as an offensive assistant before becoming a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern Oregon from 2011-15.
He arrived at Central in 2016 and, upon his promotion to head coach in 2019, led the Wildcats to a GNAC championship split with Western Oregon and their third title in a row. Central won the conference for an 11th time in 2021, reached its first NCAA Division II playoff appearance since 2017, and, with Western Oregon and Simon Fraser, joined the Lone Star in pursuit of greater playoff consideration this summer.
“I would like to thank all of those associated with the football program and for all the hard work and support the players, coaches, families and those from the community have given to help make Wildcat Football what it has become,” Fisk said. “We’re excited to tackle the challenges of the Lone Star Conference and to bring home a Lone Star Conference Championship to Ellensburg. Go Cats!”