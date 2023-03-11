Fitterer’s Furniture took one last victory lap after closing its doors at the end of 2022 after 126 years of service. Fitterer’s was presented Thursday with the Ellensburg Downtown Association Legacy Business Award at the EDA Downtown Business and Volunteer Awards event.
“Today’s Legacy winner has been the heart of our downtown. Brad Fitterer’s compassion and leadership in our community has helped countless people and organizations,” EDA Board President Kelle Vandenberg said. “He and his family have opened their place of business for community projects and events.
“Brad continually gives his support and mentorship to many downtown businesses and their owners. While we are saddened to see the door close on this legacy business after 126 years of serving Ellensburg, we know that he will continue to be an integral part of helping drive sustainable development in our downtown.”
At least 26 local nonprofit organizations had representatives present to meet and greet residents and students of all ages.
2022 Nominees and winners include:
EDA Volunteer of the Year:
• Suzanne Hall, EDA Design Committee — Winner
• Steve Reid, EDA Economic Vitality Committee
• Mollie Edson
Legacy Business:
• Fitterer’s Furniture — Winner
• Boogie Man Music
• Woods Ace Hardware
Business Leadership:
• Diane Ewing, The UPS Store — Winner
• Liz Jamieson- Washington SBDC
• Monica Miller- Gallery One
• Jerry Petit- Kittitas County Auditor
Heart of Downtown:
• Ellensburg Pasta Company — Winner
• Scott Rollins- State Farm
• The Mule Bar
Downtown Impact:
• Kittitas County Recovery Community Organization — Winner