Brad Fitterer, CEO of Fitterer’s Furniture, was recognized with the 2022 EDA Legacy Business Award.

 Courtesy photo

Fitterer’s Furniture took one last victory lap after closing its doors at the end of 2022 after 126 years of service. Fitterer’s was presented Thursday with the Ellensburg Downtown Association Legacy Business Award at the EDA Downtown Business and Volunteer Awards event.

“Today’s Legacy winner has been the heart of our downtown. Brad Fitterer’s compassion and leadership in our community has helped countless people and organizations,” EDA Board President Kelle Vandenberg said. “He and his family have opened their place of business for community projects and events.


