When you have a local business that was passed down from generation to generation for over 125 years, the stories tend to flow like fine wine.
You can’t even make up better stuff than the local folklore with a bit of history captured in the telling.
As the story goes, when the Webster Hotel fire started on January 30, 1980 in a ground floor room then quickly spread through the entire hotel, firefighters were concerned it might take the whole block.
When the Fitterer’s building on Third and Main was threatened by the blaze, the Ellensburg Police Department, with the help of the fire department, put the Fitterer’s cash register in the back of a patrol car and moved out of harm’s way for safe keeping.
“They took it up to our accountant’s office, because they knew that was the one thing that could not be replaced,” fourth-generation owner Brad Fitterer recalled.
It’s not often you see a police officer enter into a building and run out the back door with the cash register, but history was preserved that chilled night in January 1980 when firefighters battled a fully engulfed fire during sub-zero weather conditions.
Fitterer’s Furniture became a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
The iconic cash register was purchased by original owners Phillip and Frank Fitterer from the old Ramsay Hardware store in 1908 and is on a permeant loan to the Kittitas County Historical Museum in the Business Exhibit.
All six of Brad’s grandchildren have been photographed with grandpa in front of the family heirloom, which eventually found its way to the local historical museum.
“That cash register was a vital part of Fitterer’s history,” Brad said. “Now the whole community has a cash register and that makes it even better.
“There were an awful lot of people that wanted to buy it over the years, but it was more important for our family to leave it to the community. It warms my heart to have it in our local historical museum. It’s a part of Fitterer’s Furniture that will remain for everybody to see.”
Fitterer’s Furniture had a good run, passing the business from generation to generation dating all the way back to when founders Phillip and Frank Fitterer started the business in 1896.
Phillip and Frank came to Ellensburg in 1896 to manage the popular hotel the Horton House, which operated for many years as the Antlers Hotel until it was destroyed by fire in 1977.
Having purchased a considerable amount of furniture to operate the hotel, Phillip and Frank bought E.T. Barden’s secondhand store on the northwest corner of Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
The rest became local history. Over the years, the nickel-plated cash register that only went up to $99.99 took on a life of its own as a part of the iconic business and its family members that became so much a part of the community.
The business and the Fitterer family have always been associated with doing the right thing with a sense of civic duty, good people that are strong supporters of the rodeo, the Ellensburg Christian School, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Jazz in the Valley and various other civic projects.
Now, that piece of history on Fourth and Main is on display in the Kittitas County Historical Museum in its business exhibit.