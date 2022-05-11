ABOVE: Kevin Breinholt tees off from the sixth hole at the golf tournament fundraiser at Sun Country Golf for the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022. TOP: Mark Nelson takes a shot on the green at the golf tournament fundraiser at Sun Country Golf for the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022. Nelson worked to organize the tournament, and his team placed second overall.
Mark Nelson takes a shot on the green at the golf tournament fundraiser at Sun Country Golf for the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022.. Nelson worked to organize the tournament, and his team placed second overall.
Jack Catlin tees off from at the seventh hole at the golf tournament fundraiser at Sun Country Golf for the Ellensburg High School Class of 2022.. He was on a team with Mark Nelson and Kevin Breinholt.
It is hard to deny the high school graduating class of 2022 deserves to have fun in its senior year, after two long years of education during a pandemic. The Ellensburg High School Senior Parent Group has been working hard to fund the usual senior activities such as the post-graduation party and the senior excursion (formerly senior skip day).
Most recently the parent group organized a golf tournament fundraiser, which raised around $2,000. This, combined with other fundraisers earlier in the school year, pushed past the organization’s fundraising goal, and they gave the excess to the EHS Associated Student Body (ASB).
The golf tournament was organized by Mark Nelson, a parent in the district, and hosted by Sun Country Golf Course. Sun Country General Manager, Jamie Colson, said the course is always happy to host events because it works as advertising and it gives back to the community. However, this specific tournament was special for him because he has a daughter graduating EHS this year, and the money raised is going to help her senior trip.
“Having a senior, anything to help them out, if we can help them in any way to raise funds for that, then, of course, I am going to step up and help my daughter out,” Colson said.
This was the first time the parent group used a golf tournament as a fundraiser and Nelson said this was because they wanted to try new things because the same fundraisers year after year get stale after a while.
“For the first time, I think it went OK,” Nelson said. “I would certainly do some things differently next time, try and get more teams.”
Best ball rules were used for the tournament, meaning each member of each team hits a shot, and then everyone plays off the best shot. This makes the game move quicker and opens it up to all skill levels.
The buy-in for the tournament was $400 per team of four players, and according to Nelson, 14 teams competed. The tournament raised another $600 by having families sponsoring holes for $100 each. In total, the tournament made roughly $6,200, but after expenses such as paying for the golf course, ended with just over $2,000, more than enough to meet the club’s goal.
“We are very blessed to live in the community that we do,” said Senior Parent Group Treasurer Alison Mattson.