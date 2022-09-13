Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Fortify Holdings, LLC Conditional of Portland, Ore., plans to convert the former Motel 6 on University Way into a 76-unit, one-bedroom, studio apartment complex.

The closure of Motel 6, formerly the Thunderbird, happened at the end of May.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you