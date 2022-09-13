Fortify Holdings, LLC Conditional of Portland, Ore., plans to convert the former Motel 6 on University Way into a 76-unit, one-bedroom, studio apartment complex.
The closure of Motel 6, formerly the Thunderbird, happened at the end of May.
“After 57 years as a motel, the Ellensburg Motel 6 closed as a motel,” final Ellensburg Motel 6 general manager Rick Hutchins said on Facebook. “The pandemic was very hard on the motel business overall, and this motel had some serious management issues in the past that cost it a lot of revenue.
“Even this very successful last year wasn’t enough to allow for all the upgrades that needed to be done and the offer from the buyers was just too good to pass up.”
Fortify Holdings is a multi-family residential developer that has projects throughout the Northwest and specializes in converting underperforming hotels into single-room occupancy apartments designed to improve and expand cities’ housing options in their central business districts and commercial cores.
Fortify Holdings proposes to convert the existing 76 units to studio apartments primarily through interior modifications.
“In addition to kitchenettes, they’ll have a refrigerator, microwave and stove. They’ll still have the pool, and parking taken care of along with some other modifications,” city of Ellensburg Community Development Director Jamey Ayling said.
“Not everybody is looking to own, so this gives other alternatives. The more we can offer the community in terms of supply and demand, the better.”
The project will result in the creation of 76 dwelling units, including the former hotel rooms. Portions of former hotel common areas may be utilized for commercial uses including restaurants, coffee shops or small retail kiosks, according to the application.
The conversion process consists of cosmetic alterations to floors and walls, such as subway tiling, and the addition of a kitchenette and non-load bearing dividing wall.
The kitchenette will have refrigeration, a microwave oven, and an electronic stove top paired with a recirculating vent. A non-load bearing wall will be added to create a division between the living space and bedroom.
“The intention of this project is to create the dwelling units then hold and maintain them for as long as possible,” new owner Jadie Son said. “Fortify Holdings prides itself on long-term commitment to the communities we enter. We have no intention to sell the property once construction is complete or when the apartments become operational.”
Rodney Harwood:
