Nuwave Gallery is a contemporary art gallery featuring the work of Erin Oostra, as well as a diverse portfolio of rotating artists. It is expected to open its Third Avenue location sometime in November.
Ellensburg artist Erin Oostra, left, will join Fortuity Cellars owners Lee and Emily Fergestrom in a destination wine tasting, art gallery business venture at 115 West 3rd Avenue. Nuwave Gallery is expected to open sometime in November.
Nuwave Gallery is a contemporary art gallery featuring the work of Erin Oostra, as well as a diverse portfolio of rotating artists. It is expected to open its Third Avenue location sometime in November.
Courtesy photo
Erin Oostra is a Washington-based painter and visual designer best known for her impressionistic landscape paintings.
Courtesy photo
Washington-based painter Erin Oostra is a visual designer best known for her impressionistic landscape paintings.
Courtesy photo
Ellensburg artist Erin Oostra, left, will join Fortuity Cellars owners Lee and Emily Fergestrom in a destination wine tasting, art gallery business venture at 115 West 3rd Avenue. Nuwave Gallery is expected to open sometime in November.
The historic Cadwell-Lyons Building dates back to late 1800s, built after the July 1889 fire. The Lyons Block was once considered the gateway to downtown Ellensburg as travelers and visitors arrived to the Kittitas Valley by train.
The historic district is about to christen a new destination wine and art gallery at 115 West 3rd Avenue. Nuwave Gallery is a contemporary art gallery featuring the work of Erin Oostra, as well as a diverse portfolio of rotating artists.
In collaboration with Yakima Valley-based Fortuity Cellars, the intension is to create a place where people come together, enjoy art, sip wine, and be inspired, Oostra said.
“My vision is to create a gallery that’s a gathering place to come and enjoy other people’s creativity and share in their creative ventures,” said Oostra, who is a Washington-based painter and visual designer best known for her impressionistic landscape paintings.
“I want the gallery experience to be a little more approachable. I think a lot of people see art and going to the gallery as being a little stuffy. So, we’re looking at ways of making it more enjoyable to everyone.”
As she stood in the 2,000 square foot space still under renovation, plastic hanging from ceiling to floor to protect brick so definitive to downtown architecture, scaffolds in the center, her gaze went toward the back wall where she envisioned a “Community Wall” where people can drop off an 8 1/2 x 11 piece of artwork to go on display.
“The idea is to have 21 frames that open from the front to accommodate art that will be interchangeable,” she said. “Basically anyone, whether your five or 95, can drop off artwork.
“The art will then considered a donation in the care of Nuwave Gallery. We will choose a local art-related non-profit to donate to along with the Fortuity Tasting Room. Two dollars from each of our limited edition art-focused Fortuity bottle sales, along with a portion of all Nuwave art sales proceeds will be donated to that cause.”
The winter quarter donations will be going to Skookum Kids in Ellensburg. Skookum Kids is an emergency shelter for children entering foster care. The monetary and in-kind donations will go towards supporting the program and the children in this transitional period through art and educational supplies.
Nuwave Gallery is still a work in progress, but Oostra said the opening target date is “sometime in November.” It will open showcasing her impressionistic landscapes and a multi-disciplinary approach to their creation.
Her experience as a product designer at Shutterstock filters into her love for strong, fluid painting, she said.
“ ‘Nuwave’ is defined as a new movement or trend, especially in the arts. Nuwave Gallery will showcase my passion for the outdoors through the lens of art and design” said Oostra, whose work has been featured in galleries, restaurants, cafes, event venues, wineries, and breweries across the Pacific Northwest.
“It will open with my work, but we have an artist application on our website and we’ll set up a rotation of new and exciting work from around Washington and the Northwest.”
Fortuity Cellars started making wine in 2017 and began selling in 2018 out of a small incubator in Grandview. They source from nine different family-owned vineyards throughout the Yakima Valley.
Fortuity Ellensburg and Nuwave Gallery will open first as a destination wine and art gallery in the historic Downtown Ellensburg with the new Tumwater Craft District location to follow.
“Connecting with community has been a driver for us since Day One,” said Emily Fergestrom, Fortuity co-owner and chief brand officer. Her husband Lee serves as co-owner and general manager.
“Ellensburg has it all. Its small business community is thriving and the historic downtown core is vibrant, featuring fabulous restaurants, art galleries, wine tasting, boutiques, breweries and more. This is great news for any wine enthusiast heading to Washington wine country.”