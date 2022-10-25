Support Local Journalism


The historic Cadwell-Lyons Building dates back to late 1800s, built after the July 1889 fire. The Lyons Block was once considered the gateway to downtown Ellensburg as travelers and visitors arrived to the Kittitas Valley by train.

The historic district is about to christen a new destination wine and art gallery at 115 West 3rd Avenue. Nuwave Gallery is a contemporary art gallery featuring the work of Erin Oostra, as well as a diverse portfolio of rotating artists.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

