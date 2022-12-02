A devastating overnight fire destroyed the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center and the ACX hay facilities in a blaze that was still burning, some 12 hours later Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a four-alarm structure fire at 6061 Vantage Highway at 12:26 a.m. on Friday to find the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center and ACX fully engulfed
Sinclair said, at this point, no injuries were reported, but both buildings were destroyed along with an estimated 1,000 tons of hay.
“It’s still not under control. We still have units out there actively engaged,” Sinclair said at 12:25 p.m., Friday. “We have brought in excavators because it’s unsafe. We are currently working on the buildings using excavators to bring the roof down in a slow and methodical way.
“We’ve had multiple collapses and had to set up collapse zones around the structures. Currently we still have active fire in both buildings and we’re doing what we can to mitigate that.”
Sinclair said 25 firefighters from 10 different agencies responded and that the fire is being investigated as suspicious.
“It is suspicious in nature and actively investigated by the Kittitas County Sherriff’s office, and Kittitas County Fire Marshal’s office. Kittitas Valley and Rescue has a fire investigator at the site as well,” Sinclair said.
“I’ve also called in ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) because of the suspicious nature of the fire. They will be on scene later on this afternoon (Friday) to be investigated as arson.”
Sinclair was among the first of the responders on the scene when the call came in just after midnight. Both structures were engulfed and he put the word out, increasing it to a second, then a third and eventually a four-alarm blaze.
“Since the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is a city-owned building the EPD was also out there,” he said. “We had two very large buildings on fire, so I called Kittitas County District 7, the Yakima Training Center Fire Department, the Yakima Fire Department and the Moses Lake Fire Department to send a ladder truck.
“We were able to protect the other buildings and hay stacks. But we did lose a haystack, probably 1,000 tons of hay. We will continue to be out there for the next couple of days conducting the cause, determination and the origin of the fire, working closely with law enforcement agencies.”
Sinclair confirmed at this point there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. They did have significant issues with water and they damaged water tenders in the process of battling the blaze in the frigid temperatures.
Even though there were no injuries or deaths involved, the buildings were a total loss.
“The loss of the Ellensburg Racquet & Recreation Center is devastating for the community and city of Ellensburg,” said Ellensburg Parks & Recreation Director Brad Case. “For over 40 years the facility has served a very important role, especially in the winter months, providing a wide range of recreational opportunities for the residents of Kittitas County.
“From tennis lessons to kids’ birthday parties; gymnastics to in-line hockey; indoor soccer to pickleball; youth sports programs to racquetball, the ERRC has meant many things to many people. The most important quality was that it was a place that created friendships and community, and this is what we will miss most.”
Rodeo City Gymnastics also had a 6,000-square-foot facility that involved 100 gymnasts, owner Carla Ball said.
“There’s nothing salvageable. All the walls are caved in and they’re in the process of cleaning up the walls now. It’s just really sad.” Ball said. “We’ve done gymnastics instruction since 1999. So, for 28 years we’ve been out there. There was a lot of gymnastics equipment in there and a lot to replace.”
Sinclair said crews will continue to work to extinguish and control hot spots throughout the day. Fire investigators, including an agent from the ATF, are on site and the investigation is ongoing.