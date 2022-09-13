...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Fredrickson, Holloway, Ellensburg girls’ swim team win four events in Selah
The Ellensburg High School girls’ swim team won two individual events and a pair of relays in its season-opening meet with Selah, Grandview, Prosser, East Valley, Naches Valley and Toppenish Saturday at the Selah Aquatic Center.
The Bulldogs came up second with 47 points as Selah (71) led the field.
“Had some really strong swims for our first meet,” Ellensburg coach Chezla Madson said. “Our junior captain, Ellianna Fredrickson, had several awesome swims with best times in both individual events. Our relays also did well.”
Fredrickson aced the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 20.73 seconds as Joslyn Rice (2:22.4) and Ila Child (2:29.22) followed second and fourth.
Macey Holloway, a freshman, took the 200 individual medley (2:40.93) ahead of Prosser junior Faithe Miller (2:45.78).
Emily Holt went second (6:28.28) in the 500 free to East Valley’s Aubrey Sanchez (6:09.88), and Sofia Tomulty (7:25.01) and Cheyenne Shewell (7:32.76) followed in sixth and seventh.
Ila Child came away third (1:16.69) in the 100 backstroke as Lisel Keller (1:19.50) was sixth and Cle Elum’s Maggie Wersland touched the wall eighth (1:20.27).
Fredrickson went fifth (1:27.10) in the 100 breaststroke as Rice (1:30.30) and Tomulty (1:44.62) followed in seventh and 11th.
Evelyn Schoos took fifth (29.12) in the 50 free followed by Sydney Dick in seventh (29.52), Wersland in ninth (31.21) and Nicole Caveness in 15th (36.55).
Holt took fifth (1:15.17) in the 100 butterfly as Holloway (1:19.39) finished seventh, and Keller went fifth (1:06.26) in the 100 free ahead of Dick (1:09.19) and Schoos (1:09.76) in sixth and seventh.
The 200 free relay team of Dick, Schoos, Rice and Holt (1:56.44) came through first ahead of Selah (2:02.09), and the 400 free relay team of Holloway, Fredrickson, Child and Holt (4:16.87) also beat Selah (4:17.36) as Caveness, Shewell, Tomulty and Keller (5:00.66) finished sixth.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Child, Fredrickson, Halloway and Dick finished third (2:13.36) as Keller, Rice, Cheyenne Shewell and Schoos (2:19.04) came up sixth.
Next for Ellensburg is a meet with East Valley, Grandview, Selah, Toppenish and host Prosser scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Miller Park.