The Ellensburg High School girls’ swim team won two individual events and a pair of relays in its season-opening meet with Selah, Grandview, Prosser, East Valley, Naches Valley and Toppenish Saturday at the Selah Aquatic Center.

The Bulldogs came up second with 47 points as Selah (71) led the field.

