The Vox Humana Vocal Ensemble was born with the idea of raising a voice for humanity, helping to raise funding for FISH and Habitat For Humanity this the past year
The select vocal ensemble comprised of familiar valley voices is ready to pitch in where it can.
On Nov. 4 at Ellensburg First United Methodist Church, the Vox Humana Vocal Ensemble will do a free concert and raise a voice for people around the world suffering in the Ukraine.
The 10-member vocal ensemble will raise its collective voice to help raise money for the cause with a multi-media approach, which will include singing, poetry, interactive art to benefit American Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund.
The evening will also include Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand and Nan Doolittle of Northwest Expressive Arts Response.
“One of the things we prided ourselves in performing as Valley Voices was to sing well to do good,” Vox Humana vocal ensemble artistic director Lee Bates said. “What I want to do for this concert is bring in different forms of art - vocals, visual and poetry - that people can relate to.
“This will be a unique event and worthwhile for the community. We must all do our part to stamp out autocracy and promote peace, justice, kindness and humanity every day.”
Bates contacted Seattle Red Cross and asked what his vocal group could do in support and was informed of the efforts of the Red Cross Ukraine Relief Fund.
Tickets are free, but donations are encouraged and 100% of collected funds will be donated to the American Red Cross Ukraine humanitarian crisis relief efforts, he said.
“The story behind this project, shortly after the invasion I was filling in at the organ at church. One of the people during the prayer session, said he’d like to ask prayers for people in the Ukraine,” Bates explained.
“I’ll never forget him saying, ‘I feel helpless and hopeless.’ I’m at the point in my life where if you think something’s wrong or there is an injustice, people need to take action to counter the evil. I thought to myself, what can I do? I can still do music, so I contacted people with the ability to create in other art forms and this is what we came up with.”
Marchand is an accomplished poet with several books and will deliver her poetry during the program, which is expected to be around 75 minutes.
Doolittle operates a non-profit, Northwest Expressive Arts Response, and will talk about the healing properties of art. People can expect to be asked to include their creative ideas in the audience participation of the night.