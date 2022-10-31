Support Local Journalism


There are thousands of books to choose from, anything from novels to nonfiction, plays to history and poetry; books on psychology, music, and almost any field imaginable.

The Friends of the Brooks Library is sponsoring a book sale to raise money for buying new books in the library, buying pizzas for students during final’s week, buying books for students in the Lion Rock Readers Series, as well as several other projects.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

