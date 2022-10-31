...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Friends of the Brooks Library is sponsoring a book sale
There are thousands of books to choose from, anything from novels to nonfiction, plays to history and poetry; books on psychology, music, and almost any field imaginable.
The Friends of the Brooks Library is sponsoring a book sale to raise money for buying new books in the library, buying pizzas for students during final’s week, buying books for students in the Lion Rock Readers Series, as well as several other projects.
The sale starts Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and runs from 9 a.m. to 7 on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Central Washington University.
The books are donated when people retire and clean out their offices, or when people downsize their home libraries.
CWU brings out new books as shelves empty, but if you’re looking for some great, inexpensive books, it all starts on Thursday morning in the lobby of the Brooks Library.