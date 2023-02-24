Holly Fromherz and Emily Holt made it official Wednesday in front of friends, family and coaches at Ellensburg High School.
The Bulldog seniors announced their respective plans to study at and continue their athletic careers with NCAA Division II University of Mary (Bismarck, North Dakota) cross country and track and field, and Division III Whitworth University (Spokane) swimming.
“I was just thinking, ‘What can I say about these two?’ because they’re just so stoic and quiet,” Ellensburg High athletic director Cole Kanyer said. “Everything that they do is just demonstrated, every action that they stand for is just demonstrated. I probably would have spoken less than 100 words to both of these girls combined because they just come to school, they go about their business the right way, they go to practice and go about their business the right way, and they continue on for the next thing.”
Fromherz set Bulldog girls’ track and field records in the sprint medley relay (5 minutes, 40.44 seconds with Isabel Montes-Salamanca, Elaine Joyce and Kate Laurent) and in the distance medley relay (12:46.64 with Julieanne Child, Joyce and Laurent) in 2022.
Ellensburg’s girls’ team placed fourth in the state Class 2A meet last spring.
“I was going through my mind on what she has accomplished in her very brief 1 1/2 seasons of track and field,” Ellensburg High track and field coach John Arlt said of Fromherz. “Even though she’s a senior, she’s been out there every year. The list got bigger and bigger, so I had to write stuff down on my paper of everything she had done in that brief time: In the 800 meters she was a district champion in the CWAC and went on to be the regional champion as well, which against the GNL and Spokane teams is not an easy task to do, and ended up with a PR in the 100 meters in the state championships. She was on the 4x4 state relay team that ended up placing in the top eight. She runs the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200, and she does those all effortlessly.”
In cross country, Fromherz was 36th in the Class 2A state meet as a senior and helped her Bulldogs to a third-place team finish. She crossed the finish line 80th as a junior in a fifth-place team finish, 21st as a sophomore in a second-place team finish and 46th as a freshman in the Bulldog girls’ first team championship.
In November, Holt swam to fifth in the Class 2A state 100 freestyle and 10th in the 50 free as a senior to help the Ellensburg High girls’ swimming team tie for 12th — its best finish in five years.
Her state performance was the Bulldogs’ best since 2019 when Molly Gage was fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 butterfly.
“Emily has been a core member of our team for all four of her high school seasons,” Ellensburg girls’ swimming coach Chezla Madson said. “She has participated as far as she can for championships, and would have gotten that fourth state visit had COVID not interrupted, but this last season she placed 10th and fifth in her individual events as well as anchored both of our state-placing relays, 13th and sixth place, respectively. … We’re super excited to see our first swimmer continue on into a collegiate program and continue with that varsity sport.”