CLE ELUM – With a little bit of vision and a lot of community support, organizers are hoping to get over the top with their efforts to raise money for the Cle Elum Skate Park Revival on Saturday, building a legacy for community gatherings for generations to come.
The live bands will make the Skatepark Revival rock. The skate community will make it roll. And, with the help of live auctions, vendors and collections of various sorts, organizers hope to gather financial support to complete the two-phase project.
“We’re hoping to build Phase I of the project in 2023,” Kittitas Parks & Recreation District commissioner Lucy Temple said. “The community is really showing they want a new skate park.
“The Skate Park Committee has been leading the charge. It went out and got grants for the design, which was done earlier this year. We have raised an estimated $90,000. We know we are going to be relying heavily on some key grants. But we’re hoping to bridge the gap on Saturday with the silent and live auctions and other donations.”
The design has been fully funded by a 50/50 partnership grant from the Shoemaker Foundation & Suncadia Fund for Community Enhancement, leaving $253,000 remaining to construct the park.
The existing skatepark was built over 20 years ago on an old concrete tennis court foundation, which has deteriorated over the years, Temple said. The wood and metal ramps have substantially declined in structural viability, with sharp-edged metal that’s hot in the summer and even exposed nails at times.
An in-ground concrete skatepark will drastically improve available activities. The goal, she said, is to build a skatepark of modern-day caliber and create a community where skating experiences and community activities are safe.
“There will be numerous things for sale and auction,” Temple said. “It’s for all ages. There will be music, kid’s games, eating, there’s something for everybody and a great place to do your Christmas shopping.”
The music includes North Bendjos from 4 to 5 p.m. City Reek goes on from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dynamite Supreme hits the stage from 7 to 8 p.m. and Jumpin’ Johnny brings it all home from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The food vendors provide a variety of tastes from Fiji Fusion, Juanita’s, Little Pangea Kitchen, Smokey’s BBQ to Secret Valley Produce and Swiftfired Pizza.
The new skatepark price tag is about $275,000. Not all of the remaining costs must come in the form of cash donations. Organizers still need donations of materials, equipment, and other needs.