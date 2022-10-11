Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CLE ELUM – With a little bit of vision and a lot of community support, organizers are hoping to get over the top with their efforts to raise money for the Cle Elum Skate Park Revival on Saturday, building a legacy for community gatherings for generations to come.

The live bands will make the Skatepark Revival rock. The skate community will make it roll. And, with the help of live auctions, vendors and collections of various sorts, organizers hope to gather financial support to complete the two-phase project.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you