Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The first thing you notice are the sounds of silence.

Not so much Simon and Garfunkel’s iconic song, but the thought process that stirs the creative juices in the quiet surroundings of the Gallery One Visual Arts Center ceramic studio, tucked away behind the downtown gallery’s main room.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you