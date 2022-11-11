The first thing you notice are the sounds of silence.
Not so much Simon and Garfunkel’s iconic song, but the thought process that stirs the creative juices in the quiet surroundings of the Gallery One Visual Arts Center ceramic studio, tucked away behind the downtown gallery’s main room.
On a night when Americans were glued to television or the internet following the election results, 12 ceramic students were following their creative bliss in a therapeutic environment, complete with the smell of fresh clay and the whirring sound of the electric ceramic wheels.
Susan Burkland’s originally from Bend, Ore., and has been active in the open studio sessions for going on two years. Hanna Ryder drives down from Wenatchee to learn the art of shaping clay. Elise Berns sat quietly painting her piece, working along with the others as they focused on their projects at various workstations.
And of course, Gallery One Ceramic Studio Manager and resident artist Natalie Andrus circled the room providing expertise and encouragement.
The gallery will be having a Winter Holiday Market in the studio on Dec. 2 to give the dedicated clay community members a place to share and sell their art.
The holiday market will be happening during the First Friday Art Walk in December and will feature handmade ornament for sale along with painting stations by studio members and staff for $5 an ornament.
Proceeds are a direct donation to Gallery One. The goal is to connect clay to the Ellensburg and central Washington community.
“We wanted to do some fun things to connect our community to ceramics, so we’re having a Winter Holiday Market. It will give the ceramic students the opportunity to share and sell their artwork,” Andrus said. “I’ve seen some of the work come through the kiln and it looks great.
“The whole idea is that maybe someone will come in and find a Christmas gift and support a really good local art process in the community.”
The paint an ornament and shop features handmade goods by the Gallery One ceramic studio members and resident artists.
On Dec. 3, the Eveleth Green Gallery exhibit of new work by resident artists with handmade gifts from the studios. The one-of-kind ceramic creations will also be available.
The gallery offers open studio time, series classes, and single workshops for a variety of skill levels and ages. As the art world moves back to post-pandemic life, classes are back to in-person sessions with an opportunity to get to know fellow artists, as well as draw on the expertise of instruction.
Tuesday night’s open studio had a bit of tranquility to it. Gone are the foot-driven pottery wheels, but the whir of the electronic wheels was steady at the various workstations throughout the room.
“This is therapeutic for me,” Burkland said as her hands manipulated the clay on her wheel. “This is a way for me to forget about the things going on in the world. I just start working. I don’t always know what it’s going to be, makes it more exciting.
“I’ll be making holiday ornaments for the Winter Holiday Market. It should be fun.”
There are plenty of galleries and studios in Wenatchee, but Ryder makes the trip down for a night of creativity at the wheel in Ellensburg.
“Not everything works out, but this is a start. It’s therapeutic and really calming,” she said. “I don’t mind coming down to Gallery One. I like what I’m learning.”
Berns comes from a military family, so she’s lived all over the world. She’s been in Ellensburg for a couple of years now and delved into art classes and loves being a part of the art community.
“I’ve taken three drawing classes. With my ceramics, I’m just random. You try to figure out what your niche is, what you’re good at, what you’re not good at,” Berns said as she brushed the color onto her latest piece.
“The best thing about it is if you don’t like it, you can smash it and restart. I love Gallery One. Everybody’s so friendly and welcoming. It’s just so accessible. Every time the studio is open, I come in and work. It’s a nice creative outlet and I’ve made a lot of my friends.”