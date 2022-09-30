Across the street is a natural health food store. Down the street a wellness center. There’s also a chiropractic and wellness center nearby.
Pine Street is rapidly becoming a place where health needs are met, and people can go to enhance their lifestyle.
The newest addition is the Garage Studio Fitness in the middle of the block in the estimated 4,000 square foot fitness training space at 416 Pine. There is plenty of room to spread out, plenty of ways to meet individual fitness goals.
“Everyone is unique, with their own strengths, limitations. Our mission is to help you enhance their life,” owner and trainer Emma Keene said.
Garage Studio Fitness started as a home based business in Auburn before Emma and her husband Dalton made their way to Ellensburg to be closer to family and set up shop on Pine Street.
“The work we do inside helps enhance your life outside. That’s essentially what you’re training for,” Emma said. “If you’re going on a hike or going on bike rides with your family.
“If you want to build endurance or burn calories. Everybody is unique and we have programs to help each one meet their goals.”
Said Dalton, “We do a body assessment to give them a better breakdown as to see what exercises we need to include,” he said. “From there, we can make a better recommendation on what phase of training they need over a course of time.
“The main thing is providing the best service to Ellensburg so they have the highest quality training based on individual strengths and weaknesses so they get the most out of it.”
The Garage Fitness Center provides personalized one-on-one training as well as group class services. Clientele is anywhere from athletes to those new to fitness to seniors maintaining mobility to rehab after a medical situation or injury.
“Every class includes a certified trainer. So, you have a coach and trainer with you, who will build the workout and provide proper training techniques,” Emma said. “The trainer helps with form.
“We have a variety of programs to help people that have never worked out before to athletics. We have different ages, demographic, but we all come together to work out.”
The comment section on the website speaks for itself.
Miguel Arellano:
“This place has given me my life back,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries for awhile now and every single coach and trainer has helped me get my strength and mobility back.”
Tim Cornia:
“As one of the founding members, I joined Garage Studio Fitness in April. With the exception of a two-week vacation, I have had one-two personal fitness training sessions and 2-3 fitness classes weekly,” he said. “My personal fitness coach Dalton Keene has been inspirational, educational and encouraging the entire time.”
Training methodology includes, kettle bells, dumb bells, ropes, free weights and various exercises to enhance preventative measures as well muscle structure and weight loss.
“We do a fitness consultation. We start out with a body scan,” Emma said. “It is a Bioelectrical impedance analysis to determine body composition to give us a starting point.”
The training staff includes Emma Keene, Dalton Keene, Meghan Juarez and Eric Specht.