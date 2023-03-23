The creative arts community has a new outlet with the launching of the literary journal, Gekker Quarterly, opening the door to a publishing platform for short stories, poetry, essays and art.
Gekker Publishing is owned and operated by former Central Washington University graduate Michael Blue and is dedicated to publishing literature and art, both online and in print.
He launched Gekker Quarterly in March, featuring the written word of locals and people from around the country. It presents a platform for local artists and creative souls.
“My priority with the Spring Issue 2023 was to focus locally in Ellensburg, which most of the contributors are from here,” Blue said, enjoying a latte and a bit of sunshine while sitting at the front window at Hayday Bakery. “I’m trying to create a free and accepting space that focuses on excellence. People from Ellensburg get top priority, but we also have people from around the state, around the country and even around the world.”
Blue notes that it’s a business, not a nonprofit.
“Our MO moving forward is to have a diverse collection of contributors that might not ever meet outside of this platform and develop ideas,” he said.
The initial launch of Gekker Quarterly Spring 2023 includes fictional pieces titled “Restless Crows, The Vacuum,” by Stephen Schulz from Ellensburg. Restless Crows, examines the dismantling of the nuclear family in contemporary middle-class America. The section also includes “Pauper’s Pumpkin Patch” by San Juan Island’s Eva Elasigue, who writes novels of science fiction fantasy, as well as short stories, stage, articles, food, music and humor.
Ellensburg Arts Commission 2022 Arts Treasure Award recipient Jampa Dorje submitted a poem titled “Death Penalty,” while Seattle singer-songwriter and musician from Seattle Marco Undersong’s “The Gothic Manifesto & Wales” is also featured in the section. Marco Undersong has been involved in the Seattle music scene since the 1990s, beginning with his involvement in the band Black Atmosphere.
“The site is still in the design stages, but (Blue) has focused a lot on the talent he finds here in Ellensburg with this spring edition,” Dorje said. “We’re kind of a small community of artists that know one another. Michael’s background is dance, so this is a sideline that’s branching into another area. It’s a broader expanse of types of writing.
“He asked me to contribute, and I’m honored that I’m kind of like a founding father of this project, more like a founding writer, I guess.”
Dorje also contributed a longer work, an essay titled “Nietzsche in a Nutshell.” Rock Swannioff’s essay, “The Filth of it All, Or a short treatise on harmony,” is another bit of writing, which also adds to the section. He lives in upstate New York.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center co-curator Renee Adams is one of 12 artists selected for the 2022-23 cohort. She has been training and attending workshops, which will eventually lead to a temporary art project installed at the Seattle Center in August.
Her work found its way onto the Gekker Quarterly Spring 2023 site in the Artist in Spotlight.
“I like the idea that the site is accessible to everyone on the internet,” Adams said. “I love that Michael highlights different genres of the arts with literature, poetry and visual arts.
She and Michael met through their environmental activists group.
“The work I submitted was shown at the 420 Loft Gallery,” she said. “When he approached me, it was my most recent body of work, and it seemed fitting for the spring issue. It’s about plant life and it’s colorful, so it made sense.”
Rachel Kotkin of Seattle has a spot of fun with her “Stand-up Puppet Show,” in the This and That section.
“I’ve done all kinds of mixed media projects in the past, and my background with puppet theater is longstanding. ... It was a way to occupy my creative energy during COVID,” Kotkin said. “Michael has created a catch-all for creative thinking with this site.”
Filmmaker-activist Cintia Garai is a Hungarian scientist and wildlife filmmaker who completed her master’s of science in zoology in 2006 at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Hungary and gained a doctorate in primatology at Kyoto University in Japan. Blue said Japan is where he met her.
“I was studying Butoh dance and she was a filmmaker, so I wanted to include her in this project,” he said. “I included her not because of our history, but (because) I admire her activism.”