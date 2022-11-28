...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches possible. Heaviest snow northwest of Ellensburg.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration will kick off the six-city central Washington concert series.
Hometown Holidays officially ushered in the holiday season in downtown Ellensburg, and now the second annual Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration will kick off the six-city Central Washington concert series on Saturday at the Morgan Performing Arts Center.
The major production features the fiery fiddle of violin virtuoso Geoffrey Castle, The Geoffrey Castle Celtic Band, guitarist and Irish tenor Dan Connolly, and Seattle Opera’s Pamela Cassela-Nim and Veronica Nim.
“Basically, this show is all about the magic of Christmas and a time that predates the commercialized Christmas of today,” Castle said. “Be ready to be transported back to the Misty Isles.”
The self-proclaimed Navy brat went to high school in Alexandria, West Virginia, and now lives in Kirkland, is bringing his world-class Christmas in Washington presentation. Castle is an electric six-string violinist that fearlessly brings the violin back to center stage with virtuoso showmanship and a 21st century attitude.
“I guarantee we’re going to do a Carnegie Hall show in a junior high school,” Castle said. “It’s not just beautiful to watch, it’s beautiful to experience how the rhythms of interact with the rhythms of the band.
“Before electricity, these songs were back when a one-horse open sleigh was what you used to go to town. There’s a folk element and a real joy of making music.”
He has taken music from Christmas past and brought it into the 21st century with new arrangements and a state-of-the-art recording, yet paying tribute to the holiday spirit on several levels.
His release “Underhill’s Angel” takes material from 300-400 years ago and showcases it in all its glory.
“I wanted to make a CD with songs that predated the commercialization of Christmas. Melodies that are 200, 300, 400, 800 years old,” he said. “A CD with deep spiritual roots, and a sound that feels right now, full of inspiration and improvisation.
“Eric Robert and I went into the studio with Grammy award-winning bassist Garey Shelton and these ancient melodies — some of which will be familiar, and some that I am sure will become new favorites — and we followed our own path. The result really is magical.”
Castle has been playing the violin since he was 8 years old, emerging today as the preeminent pioneer on the six-string electric violin.
When not performing locally and around the world, Castle volunteers his time encouraging school orchestras to keep on playing.