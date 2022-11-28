geoffrey castle

Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration will kick off the six-city central Washington concert series.

 Courtesy photo

Hometown Holidays officially ushered in the holiday season in downtown Ellensburg, and now the second annual Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas Celebration will kick off the six-city Central Washington concert series on Saturday at the Morgan Performing Arts Center.

The major production features the fiery fiddle of violin virtuoso Geoffrey Castle, The Geoffrey Castle Celtic Band, guitarist and Irish tenor Dan Connolly, and Seattle Opera’s Pamela Cassela-Nim and Veronica Nim.


