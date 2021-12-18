GETTING DEFENSIVE: Ellensburg girls' basketball better all the time JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Jake McNeal Author email Dec 18, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bulldogs sophomore wing/forward Quinn Rogel fights for a loose ball against Ephrata Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs sophomore guard Kavara Jones (1) races Ephrata sophomore guard Alessa Soto (14) to a loose ball Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Bulldogs sophomore guard/forward Brooke Ravet (42) boxes out against Ephrata Saturday in Ellensburg. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bulldog girls are really outdoing themselves.Dylan and Jamison Philip, Katie Blume and Ellensburg improved upon their six-game May 21-June 4 win streak with their seventh victory in a row, this time 69-24 Saturday against visiting Central Washington Athletic Conference rival Ephrata.Dylan Philip’s 23 points, Jamison Philip’s 16 and Blume’s 12 led the Bulldogs (7-0 overall, 2-0 CWAC and 17-2, 11-2 in 2021), who win by an average of 68-17 thus far. In the early CWAC running, surprise upstart Othello (second at 6-1, 2-0 without a single returning all-conference player) outscores opponents 59-38.Ephrata sophomore forward Addison Mills sparked her side (2-5, 0-2) with 10 points Saturday.Each time Ellensburg forces a turnover near the timeline, Dylan or Jamison Philip takes it for a fast break layup or Rylee Leishman finds Blume or Quinn Rogel for a jumper, and there are too many Bulldogs scorers to defend just one.It’s also important — and terrifying, if you’re up against the Dawgs — to remember that 6-foot-6-inch all-conference first-team junior forward/post Olivia Anderson has yet to make her season premiere as she continues light physical rehab. In the meantime, next for Ellensburg, which has already scored at least 69 points four times, is a game against Class 1A Zillah (4-2 with a 53-45 win Saturday at College Place) scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in Yakima.The Shootout runs Dec. 28-30, where the Bulldogs will also face Class 2A peer White River (Buckley) of the South Puget Sound League at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29.Ellensburg 69, Ephrata 24EPH 6 8 5 5 — 24ELL 23 32 12 2 — 69SCORING — Ellensburg (7-0, 2-0): Dylan Philip 23, Jamison Philip 16, Katie Blume 12, Layne Rogel 5, Rylee Leishman 4, Kavara Jones 4, Maddie Kennedy 3, Quinn Rogel 2. 3-pointers — 6 (J. Philip 2, Leishman, D. Philip, L. Rogel, Blume). Totals 29 5-8 69.Ephrata (2-5, 0-2): Addison Mills 10, Alessa Soto 6, Jamie Farias 3, Hayden Mills 3, Laney Hagy 2. 3-pointers — 1 (Farias). Totals 9 5-7 24. 