Dylan Philip scored once in the first half for the Bulldogs and again in the second in their WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 2A State Championships first-round game Wednesday, but the hometown Greater Spokane League champion Eagles flew away with an overtime penalty-kick win.

The 11th-seeded Ellensburg High School girls’ soccer team and six-seed West Valley tied at two through 90 minutes but fell 3-2 at University High School in Spokane Valley.

The Eagles (17-2 overall), in search of their first state championship, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 and will play at third-seeded Ridgefield, at a time to be determined, Nov. 12-13.

Philip, a forward, completed her senior soccer season with a new school record of 43 goals scored that obliterated Jordyn Arlt’s 28 in 2015.

The Bulldogs (16-3) reached the first round of state for the fifth time since 2009 and have placed as high as fourth (2015) in their quest for their first state title.

Ellensburg outscored opponents 84-16 en route to pitching 10 shutouts and winning 15 games in a row between a season-opening home loss and a Central Washington Athletic Conference Tournament championship loss — both to eighth seed Selah, which fell 3-2 at ninth-seeded Tumwater Wednesday — and beat East Valley for the fourth time in the consolation championship to qualify for state.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to graduate Philip, Victoria Zimmerman, Melissa Sanchez, Lillyana Hammond, Jami Nelson and Anna Engeland in the spring.

Adna 1, Cle Elum-Roslyn 0

The Warriors (12-7 overall) could not break through against the Pirates (10-5) in their WIAA Girls’ Soccer Class 1B/2B State Championships first-round game Wednesday at Tumwater District Stadium.

Adna senior defender Presley Smith sank a 65th-minute free kick into the upper-left of the Cle Elum-Roslyn net and the Pirates held.

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference runner-up Cle Elum-Roslyn suffered its third shutout of the year after reaching state for the fourth time since its Class 1A first-round appearances in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in pursuit of its first state crown.

Central League runner-up Adna, which has finished at least fourth in Class 2B or Class 1B/2B six times since 2014 as it chases its first state title trophy, survived to the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight years — a streak disrupted last fall only because there was no state tournament due to COVID-19 concerns — and will meet top seed Okanogan at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee.

Cle Elum-Roslyn, which beat Warden in the EWAC Tournament semifinals to reach the championship game and punch its ticket to state, is scheduled to graduate Anna Lashua, Avalon DeWitt and Isabelle Martin in the spring.

