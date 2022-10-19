Golf for the cause raised an estimated $30,000 at the annual Suncadia Resort Give & Golf Fundraiser for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.
Ninety golfers and 17 sponsors came together on a perfect day at the Rope Rider Course at Suncadia Resort for an opportunity to raise money for the area nonprofit and enjoy a round on one of the premiere golf resorts in the state.
“With 18 homes to build at our new construction site, Stuart Meadows, we look forward to this every year, as it is our largest fundraiser”, said Kelle Vandenberg, Area Director for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.
“We also spent the day with existing and future volunteers that will help us this spring when we begin vertical construction on Stuart Meadows. Many of the golfers have helped on past KC Habitat homes and are eager to be building again along with us.”
One hundred percent of all the greens fees were donated by Suncadia to support the new construction and home repair programs. Additionally, Suncadia and Kittitas County Habitat staff worked the event to ensure a fun day, Vandenberg said.
“A couple of years ago, this fundraiser raised something like $3,900. So, to raise $30,000 is spectacular,” Vandenberg said. “We’re already looking to next year’s event and the planning committee has already begun brainstorming on what to add for next year.”