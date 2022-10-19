habitat fundraiser

The Give & Golf Fundraiser at Rope Rider Golf Course at the Suncadia Resort raises $30,000 for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.

Golf for the cause raised an estimated $30,000 at the annual Suncadia Resort Give & Golf Fundraiser for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity.

Ninety golfers and 17 sponsors came together on a perfect day at the Rope Rider Course at Suncadia Resort for an opportunity to raise money for the area nonprofit and enjoy a round on one of the premiere golf resorts in the state.

