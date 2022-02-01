The Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball championships will operate under points-based qualification criteria this winter due to game postponements, cancellations and unbalanced schedules due to COVID-19.
With that in mind, the GNAC Management Council and CEO Board unanimously voted to allow 10 teams into the men's and women's tournaments scheduled for March 2-5 at Seattle Pacific University's Royal Brougham Pavilion and Saint Martin's University's Marcus Pavilion in Lacey.
Seattle Pacific will host two play-in games and four quarterfinal contests in both tournaments, and Saint Martin's will welcome 12 games including the men's and women's semifinal and championship games as it received tournament-hosting rights two years ago.
The No. 7-through-No. 10 men's and women's seeds will face off in play-in games March 2, from which the winners advance to an eight-team bracket set for March 3.
The end-of-season points system attaches values to whether each game result was home or away, and the better an opponent's final win percentage, the greater the positive or negative effect for a win or loss, similar to one of the key metrics used by Division II in ranking teams under consideration for NCAA postseason at-large berths in multiple sports including men's and women's basketball.
Championship brackets are due for release February 26, upon completion of the regular season, and ticket information for both venues will be released at a later date.
Health and safety protocols are in effect for fans attending tournament contests at Seattle Pacific in King County and at Saint Martin's in Thurston County: For basketball games at Seattle Pacific, spectators 12 years of age or older will need to provide proof of full vaccination or results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, and face masks worn over the nose and mouth are required for all spectators over five years old, regardless of vaccination status. All fans attending basketball games at Saint Martin's are required to wear facemasks regardless of vaccination status.
GNAC POINTS RATING SYSTEM
Points shall be awarded for each conference contest played:
7 points — Win over a .750 or better team on the road
6.5 points — Win over a .750 or better team at home
6 points — Win over a .500 or better team on the road
5 points — Win over a .500 or better team at home
4.5 points — Win over a .250 or better team on the road
4 points — Win over a .250 team or better at home
3.5 points — Win over an under .250 team on the road
3 points — Win over an under .250 team at home
2.5 points — Loss at home or on the road to a .750 or better team
2 points — Loss to a .500 or better team at home or on the road
1 point — Loss to a .250 or better team at home or on the road
.5 points – Loss to an under .250 team on the road
0 points – Loss to an under .250 team at home