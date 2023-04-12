Mount Stuart Elementary School third grader Juliahnna Nickles enjoys a chance to jump in the cab of a 507M John Deere tractor during Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center on Tuesday.
Future Farmers of America Ellensburg chapter Vice President Emily Ryder shares information about drone technology during a presentation at Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center on Tuesday.
An estimated 400 elementary students from around Kittitas County participated in Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center on Tuesday.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
As the third graders from various Kittitas County elementary school burst through the doors at Teanaway Hall on Tuesday morning with all their exuberance and excitement of things to come, smiles rose to the faces of the Ellensburg Future Farmer chapter members waiting at the stations.
In all, there would be an estimated 400 third grade students from around Kittitas County exploring the various aspects of cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, hay, grain, and fruit production, irrigation, water and soil conservation, weed control at the 10 different learning stations at the 20th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center.
“I was that kid coming here to learn,” Ellensburg FFA vice president Emily Ryder said as the kids took their place at her work station where she was teaching drone technology. “I remember coming here where I learned about animals. I learned about hay.
“I remember that it was pretty cool to learn about what goes on here in Kittitas County. It wasn’t something I was too familiar with, so it was a learning experience. These kids are the future of agriculture whether they live on a farm or not.”
The main thing with the Agriculture Appreciation Day, Kittitas County Conservation District Planner Mark Crowley said, is to give students a little experience seeing animals and what the agriculture community does.”
“The majority of them are non-farm kids. This gives them a little taste of what the ag industry does and the importance in the county,” Crowley said.
Even as the masses climbed on the John Deere 507M and the hay bailer, it was clear who the farm kids were. Someone yelled to Mount Stuart Elementary School third grader Juliahnna Nickles to honk the horn. It was met with a quick response from a young fellow in a ballcap, “There is no horn.”
Nickles shrugged, still enjoying the opportunity to hop up in the cab of the massive tractor like the ones seen at the various hay operations around the county.
Ellensburg Rodeo Queen Alexis Andrews is starting to ramp up her summer rodeo schedule. She’s already been to several community events promoting the 100th anniversary of the Labor Day extravaganza.
Andrews is an Ellensburg High School graduate working on a Master of Public Health degree at Central Washington; but on this day, she was an instructor in horse education.
“I called Mark (Crowley) and told him I wanted to be a part of this because I’ve shown a lot of cattle and developed my own herd,” said Andrews, who served as the Washington State Beef Ambassador and was the recipient of the Young Cattlemen of Year Award.
“I’ve been very fortunate that I grew up around horses and agriculture the majority of my life. I learned early that this is something I really want to be a part of, now I have my own cows and I have my horses. Not everyone has a chance to be involved in this. I was heavily involved in FFA. Today is an opportunity to learn where their food is coming from and this paints a picture of what they’re actually looking at.”
Andrews shared her knowledge of the four-year-old Quarter Horse in the stall and looked on as the third graders tentatively crept closer to pet the animal. Every now and then the 4-year-old male would blow out a snort of air provoking a squeal as the kids would jump back. Interesting enough, it was patient with a half a dozen little hands touching its face, looking on with the awe of never having been this close before.
Ellensburg FFA chapter president Parker Lyyski stood in front of the cattle pen, proudly wearing an Oklahoma State sweatshirt where she will extend her studies in Ag Business next year. Like the others, she was one of the little kids running from station to station, learning a little something about the county she lives in.
“We’re trying to plant that seed and teach them a little bit about cattle. I hope to help them understand more about cows and what it takes to raise them,” said Lyyski, who is a senior at Ellensburg High School. “Not everybody is a farmer or rancher, but I think it’s important for people to know where it all comes from in our valley.
“It starts here. I always thought it was really cool, like these big kids are talking to all of us about agriculture. And now I’m one of those big kids sharing with them.”