As the third graders from various Kittitas County elementary school burst through the doors at Teanaway Hall on Tuesday morning with all their exuberance and excitement of things to come, smiles rose to the faces of the Ellensburg Future Farmer chapter members waiting at the stations.

In all, there would be an estimated 400 third grade students from around Kittitas County exploring the various aspects of cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, hay, grain, and fruit production, irrigation, water and soil conservation, weed control at the 10 different learning stations at the 20th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day at the Kittitas County Events Center.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

