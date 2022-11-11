EHS Signing

Abby Harrell, Josh Boast, Olivia Anderson, Gavin Marrs and Rylee Leishman signed respective collegiate letters of intent to Villanova University volleyball, Central Washington University track and field, University of Washington women's basketball, Oregon State University men's basketball and Central Washington University women's basketball before friends, family and coaches Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Abby Harrell, Josh Boast, Olivia Anderson, Gavin Marrs and Rylee Leishman are Ellensburg High School’s five latest signing stars.

The seniors confirmed their intents to respective athletic and academic careers with Villanova University volleyball (Harrell), Central Washington University track and field (Boast), University of Washington women’s basketball (Anderson), Oregon State University men’s basketball (Marrs) and Central Washington University women’s basketball (Leishman) before friends, family and coaches Wednesday.


