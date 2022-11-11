Abby Harrell, Josh Boast, Olivia Anderson, Gavin Marrs and Rylee Leishman signed respective collegiate letters of intent to Villanova University volleyball, Central Washington University track and field, University of Washington women's basketball, Oregon State University men's basketball and Central Washington University women's basketball before friends, family and coaches Wednesday at Ellensburg High School.
The seniors confirmed their intents to respective athletic and academic careers with Villanova University volleyball (Harrell), Central Washington University track and field (Boast), University of Washington women’s basketball (Anderson), Oregon State University men’s basketball (Marrs) and Central Washington University women’s basketball (Leishman) before friends, family and coaches Wednesday.
Harrell, a 5-foot, 9-inch outside hitter, may be the Central Washington Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Year for a third year in a row as she and her top seed Bulldogs succeeded third seed Ephrata as CWAC Tournament champions Thursday and qualified for their 19th state tournament since 1979.
“I’ve had the pleasure to watch Abby and work with her for, now, a couple years,” Ellensburg volleyball coach Jesse Stueckle said. “The smile you see on her face right here is the same smile that is on her face whether we are the loser or whether we are destroying most of the teams that we play. It happens in practice, it happens after practice and at team dinners. She is a leader on the floor, and in the last couple years she had the nerve to lead not just by her actions in her team but also by her work.”
Boast, 6-foot-1, was named a first-team All-CWAC cornerback Thursday after coming up fifth in the Class 2A boys’ 100-meter hurdles and 11th in the boys’ long jump this spring.
“Josh only has one speed,” said Bulldogs boys’ basketball coach Tony Graham, for whom Boast plays in summer and winter. “He doesn’t need you to coach him, you just have to try to slow him down because he just gets after it. We were in summer ball and Josh doesn’t know how to not go full-speed, so he’s jumping, he’s diving for balls, and he’s playing defense and diving for balls so hard that he’s pretty much wearing holes in his body from getting on the floor all the time, to the point where you’d think most people would quit, but he doesn’t think that way.”
Anderson, a 6-foot, 6-inch four-star forward who’s also a volleyball middle blocker, is back with Leishman and the Ellensburg girls’ basketball team after winning their first Class 2A championship in 2021-22.
“She’s a fighter,” Stueckle said. “I can’t say enough about the type of character that she has: Just fiercely loyal to her family, loves up on her younger siblings, and I see that and I respect that. At the same time, she’s really a big sister to all the kids in the program, and it is such a treat for me to coach Olivia, to be able share the time we have.”
Marrs, a 6-foot, 11-inch three-star forward, returned from a lower back stress fracture in Winter 21-22 and became an All-CWAC honorable mention.
“At the end of last season he started getting a little bit healthy, and he did what we all knew he could,” Graham said. “As soon as he was healthy enough, he showed everyone who he could be and what he could do on the basketball court, and it landed him many offers and a scholarship to Oregon State. It’s definitely not a surprise, but for someone to come out of what he had to deal with for multiple years and having the mindset to wait until it was his time to take advantage of that and do everything he can to play as good as he can, it’s once again a testament to who he is as a young man.”
Leishman, 5-foot-7, is always in state contention after helping Bulldog girls’ cross country win its first title as a freshman in 2019.
“Rylee’s been on both the cross country and the track and field team, we’ve never lost a league meet, we’ve never lost a district championship, and in cross country we were a top-five team every single year,” said Ellensburg cross country coach Jeff Hashimoto before track and field coach John Arlt commended her for her cheerful energy and enthusiasm.