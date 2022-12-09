Harrell

Abby Harrell is the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year after leading her Ellensburg High School side to the consolation semifinals Nov. 18-19 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Abby Harrell was Class 2A’s very best in her final WIAA State Championships run at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

The 5-foot, 9-inch senior outside hitter and Villanova University commitment became the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 2A Player of the Year Monday after leading her Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School side (16-5 overall, 12-0 CWAC) to the state consolation semifinals Nov. 18-19.


