...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and the Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Abby Harrell is the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year after leading her Ellensburg High School side to the consolation semifinals Nov. 18-19 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Abby Harrell was Class 2A’s very best in her final WIAA State Championships run at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The 5-foot, 9-inch senior outside hitter and Villanova University commitment became the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 2A Player of the Year Monday after leading her Central Washington Athletic Conference champion Ellensburg High School side (16-5 overall, 12-0 CWAC) to the state consolation semifinals Nov. 18-19.
{span}”She definitely has worked tremendously hard over the course of her four-year varsity career,” Bulldogs coach Jesse Stueckle said. “She has been a consistently positive presence on the court who has earned the devotion of her teammates and the respect of fellow players and coaches from around the state. Some people love to win, others hate to lose; Abby is a little different {span}— {/span}she really loves everything about the game: lifting, practicing, conditioning, film study, and of course the competitions. Her joy is contagious and her balanced approach is a steading anchor during turbulent times. She absolutely deserves this recognition.”{/span}
Harrell is the CWAC Player of the Year for the third season in a row after also helping her Ellensburg side to second in the state and making the all-state first team as a freshman in 2019. She led her fifth-seed Bulldogs to their eighth state qualification since 2014 and their 19th in school history this fall.
She opened this year’s state run with 14 kills, 25 digs, four aces and two blocks in a first-round sweep of 12-seed Mark Morris, followed with eight kills, 11 digs and three aces in a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to four-seed Ridgefield, and finished with 14 kills, 25 digs, four aces and two blocks in a straight-set consolation semifinal loss to top-ranked Lynden.
Olivia Anderson, a 6-foot-6 senior middle blocker signed with University of Washington women’s basketball, is an all-state second-team pick as Alana Marrs, a 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitter/right side, is an honorable mention.
In the first round, Anderson came away with four kills and three blocks as Marrs went for five kills, four blocks and five digs. In the quarterfinals, Anderson landed a pair of kills and four blocks with Marrs’ three kills, three blocks and five digs. In the consolation semifinals, Anderson, Marrs and Parker Lyyski combined for 11 kills and 10 blocks.