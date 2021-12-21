Harrell named to Class 2A volleyball all-state first team By JAKE MCNEAL Sports Editor Jake McNeal Author email Dec 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ellensburg High junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) is a Class 2A all-state first-team pick for the second time. JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abby Harrell is a Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state first-team pick for the second time in as many postseason ventures.The 5-foot-10-inch Ellensburg High junior helped her 10th-seeded Bulldogs (14-6 overall, 11-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) to the state consolation quarterfinals Nov. 19 at the Yakima Valley SunDome after she and Ellensburg came up second to champion Ridgefield in 2019.Harrell went for 30 kills and 23 digs in the Bulldogs' 3-2 first-round loss to No. 7 White River before No. 15 Shadle Park eliminated them 3-2 in the consolation quarterfinals. Harrell is the CWAC's only first- or second-team all-state selection as Ephrata senior Hayden Mills and sophomore Addison Mills are honorable-mention outside hitters/right-siders.Top seed Columbia River (Vancouver) won its third championship since 1991 this fall as senior outside hitter/opposite Rylie Reeves became Player of the Year, and the Rapids' Breanne Smedley is the Coach of the Year.Ellensburg won the 1988 Class 3A state championship and has reached state 18 times since 1979. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Abby Harrell Championship Sport Ellensburg High Quarterfinal First Team Consolation Hitter Jake McNeal Author email Follow Jake McNeal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCWU alumnus honored for braveryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeCollision takes out bridge at Elk Meadows Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter