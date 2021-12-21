Harrell

Ellensburg High junior outside hitter Abby Harrell (10) is a Class 2A all-state first-team pick for the second time.

Abby Harrell is a Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state first-team pick for the second time in as many postseason ventures.

The 5-foot-10-inch Ellensburg High junior helped her 10th-seeded Bulldogs (14-6 overall, 11-1 Central Washington Athletic Conference) to the state consolation quarterfinals Nov. 19 at the Yakima Valley SunDome after she and Ellensburg came up second to champion Ridgefield in 2019.

Harrell went for 30 kills and 23 digs in the Bulldogs' 3-2 first-round loss to No. 7 White River before No. 15 Shadle Park eliminated them 3-2 in the consolation quarterfinals.

Harrell is the CWAC's only first- or second-team all-state selection as Ephrata senior Hayden Mills and sophomore Addison Mills are honorable-mention outside hitters/right-siders.

Top seed Columbia River (Vancouver) won its third championship since 1991 this fall as senior outside hitter/opposite Rylie Reeves became Player of the Year, and the Rapids' Breanne Smedley is the Coach of the Year.

Ellensburg won the 1988 Class 3A state championship and has reached state 18 times since 1979.

