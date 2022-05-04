Patients at a new Ellensburg hospital may look long in the face, but they are not disappointed. It’s because the new hospital specializes in horses.
The Ellensburg Equine Hospital, 1603 S. Lakeshore Way, started accepting patients in mid-April, but is still getting a few things set up, including the surgical room designed to operate on horses. This room has padded horse stalls, a winch that can lift over a thousand pounds, and will soon have an operating table. This is the only equine surgery room in Kittitas County, although there is one in Yakima. The Ellensburg Equine Hospital will be celebrating its grand opening on May 21, although most of the details of the celebration are still being worked out.
The hospital is owned by Dr. Joey Bergevin and his wife, Cassie Bergevin who is a licensed pharmacy technician. The practice staff two licensed veterinary technicians, six veterinary assistants and another doctor, Michael Lindley.
Joey Bergevin is thankful to his entire staff, as well as his business partners, Bill and Roni Grady, for making it possible to open this hospital.
Bergevin has been working as a licensed veterinarian for seven years. He has worked with horses as a farrier since he was 12, starting with his father’s practice. It has been over 20 years since he started, and he is still settling into the fact he owns his equine hospital.
To be fair, he doesn’t expect the new location will change too much of his day-to-day life. He has been working the last two years as an ambulatory veterinarian in Ellensburg, making house calls to farms to visit sick horses. He plans to continue working ambulatory jobs even with the new location.
Before coming to Ellensburg, he worked in a referral hospital in Western Washington but came here to raise his family.
“I went to Kittitas High School and grew up in this town,” Bergevin said. “We moved back here about four years ago because I want to raise my children here.”
Family isn’t the only reason they came to Central Washington. Bergevin knew there were qualified equine hospitals on the West Side, and in Spokane, but not any in Ellensburg. There is a market for horse health care in the area, and he plans to make the most of it.
Bergevin and Lindley are veterinary doctors. They plan to bring in surgeons from Western Washington to operate on horses every couple of weeks.
The job of the two doctors in the clinic is to diagnose horses and treat them in non-surgical ways. Bergevin specializes in sports medicine, and commonly performs lameness exams. The hospital works like any normal veterinary office, providing health care to animals that many people see as more than a pet.
“We have a pretty big mix of different horses in the community,” Bergevin said. “Most horses are recreational animals for families and they are much more like family members, like the family dog or cat.”
The hospital boasts an indoor lameness pad, three extra-large exam rooms, a reception area with a full kitchen, offices, a conference and viewing room, a surgical suite with a viewing room, and a fire stall ICU. There is also an outdoor bullpen, and Bergevin said they hope to build a couple of outdoor barns sometime soon, as well as a full rehabilitation center.