FISH Farm to Pantry

The Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) Food Bank’s pilot program Farm to Food Pantry, in conjunction with the WSDA, started in September 2021.

 Daily Record file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


March is a time when America gives thanks to the industries that put food on the table.

National Agriculture Day was celebrated on Tuesday as part of Agriculture Week (March 21-27). The week is an acknowledgment to the agricultural industry and the role agri-business plays in stabilizing the economy.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you