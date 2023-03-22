March is a time when America gives thanks to the industries that put food on the table.
National Agriculture Day was celebrated on Tuesday as part of Agriculture Week (March 21-27). The week is an acknowledgment to the agricultural industry and the role agri-business plays in stabilizing the economy.
Kittitas County has been at the center of the nation’s agricultural contributions for generations, thriving in a state where the agriculture industry generates more than $20.4 billion in revenue annually, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Washington state is also the No. 1 producer of apples, blueberries, hops, pears, spearmint oil and sweet cherries.
National Ag Month fosters partnerships with the agricultural community during National Agriculture Month in March. One such partnership has stemmed from the Washington State Depart of Agriculture initiative Farm to Food Pantry, which is a partnership between WSDA Food Assistance and Harvest Against Hunger that was founded in 2014.
The Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) Food Bank’s pilot program in conjunction with the WSDA started in September of 2021 and has been working together with both Kittitas County and Washington farmers, as well as people in need of healthy food choices.
The initiative goes beyond increasing lower-income individuals’ access to fresh produce; it also strengthens community-based food systems by increasing the viability and success of both small-scale agricultural producers and hunger relief organizations.
The F2FP initiative expands existing markets for farmers and creates new ones, strengthening local food systems through symbiotic relationships between food pantries and growers.
“It is still a fairly new program and we’re still working out the kinks in getting produce from the farm to the food banks and the pantries more efficiently. But I love it, to be honest with you,” said FISH Operations Director Richard Reynolds.
“I like the idea that we’re helping support the local economy through our growers and put a healthy product our clients. We works with farms all over the state, including Emerald Farm in Ellensburg. We share all of that produce between APOYO, Easton, Kittitas and Cle Elum. I really do like the program.”
Farm to Food Pantry is designed to support Washington agriculture. Purchasing produce directly from a farmer creates a positive impact for both the farmer and food bank, increasing the sale of local crops while improving access to healthier food choices for hungry families, the WSDA site states.
The resulting relationships allow participating growers to donate additional produce with little additional impact to their existing business model, FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said.
“This program is WSDA funded. It’s mostly produce, but we do get milk and other dairy products,” Morache said. “It provides free produce to people that don’t necessarily have access to it. I hope that we can keep it going. The Washington State Department of Agriculture is behind it.
“It’s working nicely and it’s ongoing. I think it’s a wonderful program.”
Hunger relief organizations can apply and receive funding to set up wholesale contracts and purchase from local farmers. Since hunger relief organizations do their own purchasing, food banks can tailor purchases to client needs and build long-term relationships with local growers, Morache said.